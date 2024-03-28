Tar Heels and Crimson Tide Advance to Face Off in Sweet Sixteen

Share Facebook

Alabama and North Carolina will face off in the Men’s NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

March Madness kicked off on March 21 with two days of Round One and two days of Round Two, leaving only 16 teams remaining for Round Three, also known as the Sweet Sixteen. Eight teams will compete today, with another eight facing off Friday. These sixteen teams will vie for advancement to the Elite Eight, then onward to the Final Four and ultimately the championship.

On day one of the Sweet Sixteen, the No. 1 seed North Carolina will take on the No. 4 seed Alabama at 9:39 p.m.

North Carolina in the Tournament

North Carolina boasts a record of 29-7, earning them the No. 1 seed in the West Region. The Tar Heels cruised to 90-62 win in Round One and defeated Michigan State in Round Two (85-69). Coach Hubert Davis has guided the Tar Heels to a 7-1 NCAA tournament record.

North Carolina has clinched six NCAA Men’s Division I college basketball championships.

Alabama in the Tournament

With a record of 23-11, Alabama holds the No. 4 seed in the West. In Round One, the Crimson Tide triumphed over the Charleston (109-96), and in Round Two, they bested Grand Canyon (72-61). Despite their success, the Crimson Tide has never progressed beyond the Elite Eight. Alabama has made it to the Sweet Sixteen eight times and reached the Elite Eight only once, in 2004.

Tar Heel and Crimson Tide History

On November 27, 2022, Armando Bacot sustained an injury during the third overtime, preventing him from continuing. Bacot previously faced Alabama as a freshman in the Bahamas, where the Tar Heels secured a 76-67 victory.