Florida Gators Softball Faces off Against Mississippi State

The Florida Gators Softball team (29-4) is hitting the road to face off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (24-7, 5-4).

Gators Dominating The SEC

The last time the Gators took the field they completed a sweep of the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gators are leading the SEC in runs this year with the Bulldogs in second. Florida is coming off an eight-game winning streak. They rank top five in batting averages, doubles, base percentages, scoring, stolen bases and walks.

Be on the lookout for Skylar Wallace as she won SEC player of the Week recently. She performed her season high of bases stolen and runs scored in her last matchup against Kentucky.

Unmatched ✨ Congrats, Skylar on being named SEC Player of the Week! @Wallace2Skylar | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/QjCnvtEw2u — Gators Softball (@GatorsSB) March 26, 2024

Also, Mia Williams, who won SEC Freshman of the week. She hit an impressive five-for-seven against FGCU and will be a key factor in this matchup.

The Gators are 5-1 in SEC play so far while the Bulldogs are 5-4.

Don’t Forget The Bulldogs

Don’t count the Bulldogs out. They are also top three in the league with batting averages, on-base percentages, hits, RBIs, and walks.

They are led by Madisyn Kennedy, a fifth year senior who plays infield. She just had a career high of nine putouts in their loss against Arkansas. She is having one of the best seasons of her college career.

Not only is it their offense that’s good but this is what head coach, Samantha Ricketts, has to say about her team’s defense.

The Bulldogs are preparing to defend well against the Gators hitters and prepare for their pitches.

Ricketts said the Gators are a “complete team.”

Don’t Miss Out

This game will be an intense matchup for both teams as the Bulldogs seek to end the Gators winning streak.

Matches will be played Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 5 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m.

Who will come out on top?