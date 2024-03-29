Gators Host Pepsi Florida Relays

Share Facebook

Twitter

Gators Track and Field is hosting their first of three outdoor home meets this season in the 2024 Pepsi Florida Relays.

Relay History

The Pepsi Florida Relays have been an annual tradition in Gainesville since 1939. The two-day meet features high school, collegiate and professional athletes competing.

The University of Miami, Auburn, Florida State and Southern California are among a long list of schools competing in the event.

In last year’s relays, the Gators totaled 25 medals coming out on top in numerous events and sweeping multiple.

FSU Relays

Florida opened its outdoor season in Tallahassee last week at the FSU Relays. The Gators earned several top three finishes and personal records across multiple events.

In the Women 1,500m, Liina Winborn and Caroline Bauer both set personal records with times of 4:32.35 and 4:35.58 respectively. Wiinborn will participate in the 1,500 in the Florida Relays, as well.

Abraham Sargent entered Florida’s All-Time Top 10 in the Javelin Throw in fifth with a distance of 72.46m. Will Gross IV also launched himself to sixth place in Florida’s All-Time Top 10 in the hammer throw with a distance of 66.61.

Rocketing up the leaderboards 🚀#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/Nm9qqjnyYg — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 25, 2024

Gators in Action

Florida entered 61 athletes in the Florida Relays.

Among notable events on Day 1, eight Gators will compete in the men’s 200 and four in the women’s 1,500 invite only event. Sargent and Gross IV are also set to compete in their individual field events as well.

On Day 2, Parvej Khan and Flomena Asekol highlight the set of events. Khan and Asekol both set a school record in the indoor mile during the indoor season and are two of multiple athletes competing in the men’s and women’s 800 events.

Overview

With notable competition from schools across the country, the Gators will face tough competition over the next two days.

University of Central Florida’s Kiah Williams received the the program’s first Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor. The Miami Hurricanes also have the ACC Women’s Field Performer of the Week in Deisiane Teixeira. Southern California’s Temi Ojora was also named the Pac-12 Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

The action began at 11 a.m. Friday and continue on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Percy Beard Track.