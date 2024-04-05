Gators Gymnastics Starts Regionals

Share Facebook

The Florida gymnastics team is on a mission to return to the NCAA Championships. And not only that, but they’ll be doing it from the comfort of home.

The Gators, the fourth-ranked team in the country, are hosting the Gainesville NCAA Regional on Friday with a chance qualify for the National Championships once again.

Last Time Out

The Gators failed to meet their usual expectations at the SEC Championships, finishing fourth in the competition.

Since then, the Gators have had a three-week break to prepare for postseason action. UF’s gymnasts have been taking the time to reset mentally and physically, and to gear up for a potential return to the NCAA Championships in two weeks in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Nothing we can do about it but focus every day,” senior gymnast Victoria Nguyen said on the team’s SEC Championship performance. “Coming in and doing what we need inside and outside the gym are the most important things.”

Nguyen also expressed her gratitude that the Gators have been able to prepare for their upcoming meet at home, talked about last season’s national championship and more in the audio below.

Gators Hungry to Impress Fans

With the opportunity to compete in front of their cheering home fans one last time, the Gators are pumped up for this regional. Head coach Jenny Rowland shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s amazing to be hosting regionals, really grateful for this opportunity that the Gators get to sleep in our own beds,” Rowland said. “We get to have normal days here on campus and to be able to show up and do what we love doing. Just like a regular home meet. That’s truly how we’re approaching this regional competition, controlling our controllables and keeping it like a home meet.”

Rowland also talked about the state of the Gators in the audio below.

Meet Time

The Gators will be competing at 7 on Friday night against Missouri, Georgia and Iowa State. The meet will take place in the O’Connell Center in Gainesville.