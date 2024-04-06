Coach Gerald Chatman Firing Up Florida’s Defensive Line

Share Facebook

This spring football practice is in full swing for the Gators and it also brings in some new faces to the Florida coaching staff. One new face belongs to defensive line coach Gerald Chatman who was hired in December.

Previous Experience

Chatman joins the coaching staff with plenty of experience under his belt.

He came from Tulane where it was ranked eighth in the country in rush defense with 93.5 yards per game. The defense also ranked fourth in the country for turnovers gained with 25.

Chatman’s talent and skill looks to fit with the Gator defense.

Chatman began his football career as a defensive end and tackle for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2011. Then got his feet in coaching when he went to Ball State as the team’s defensive graduate student.

Soon after in 2015, Chatman made it to SEC football with the Texas A&M Aggies. While there, Chatman was able to work with defensive end Myles Garrett who was the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2017. He was also able to work and learn underneath defensive line coach Terry Rice.

Then in 2019, Chatman moved his way to the pros serving as a defensive assistant for the Cincinnati Bengals. Chatman’s work with the Bengals in the 2019 and 2020 seasons helped the team improve its defensive efficiency through an increase in quarterback sacks and rushing yards allowed.

Coaching Style

Chatman brings intensity, passion and attention to detail.

Through coaching mentors such as Rice, Chatman has been able to develop his competitive coaching style.

Chatman leads his defensive line in a way of holding each other accountable. For his defensive line to perform in a way that he wants them to preform, Chatman makes sure to coach with the same intensity.

This intensity and guidance can be seen through Chatman’s coaching success through all levels of football.

Chatman discusses his coaching style and how he is preparing this year’s team for battle:

Future Bright

In the 2022 season, the Gators put up some of the worst defensive numbers that the school has seen in a while by finishing ranked 97th in total defense.

Under first-year defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong, the Gators line took a massive step forward in efficiency. This trajectory is hoping to continue to push forward under the expertise of Chatman as well, especially to the competition that the Gators are going to face next season.

Chatman discusses what is being implemented in this Gator culture and the excitement for this team: