Buchholz Girls Lacrosse Dominates Santa Fe On Senior Night

By Savannah Milner and Rhiannon Thomas

The Buchholz Bobcats girls lacrosse team defeated the Santa Fe Raiders, 15-5, Friday on Senior Night.

Dominant First Quarter

The Bobcats (6-10) wasted no time getting the lead, when senior Leslie Sarmiento-Vasquez scored just 10 seconds into the game.

The Bobcats scored five more goals in less than five minutes. Two of those goals were by junior Paloma Dudas, while each of the other three came from juniors Jenna Davis and Gabriella Trimboli and senior Havanna Vinson.

The Raiders’ first goal came 10 minutes into the first quarter when junior Nadia Vega scored.

Buchholz continued to score with three more goals in the first quarter by Trimboli, Sarmiento-Vasquez and sophomore Madison Crispen. At the end of the first quarter the Bobcats were up 9-1.

Blowout Continues

Buchholz stayed hot in the second quarter with a goal by sophomore Bridget Williams.

#15 Bridget Wiliams scores the Bobcats’ tenth goal of the night Buchholz is still riding their great momentum right into the second quarter#lacrosse #glax #santaferaiders #buchholzbobcats #espngainesville — Hailey Livesay (@HaileyLivesay) April 5, 2024

This goal had a quick response by Raiders senior Ava Adams, who scored just three minutes later.

Vinson and Davis each scored a second goal in the second quarter to push Buchholz’s lead to 12-2 going into the half.

Quiet Third

The third quarter was quiet, with both teams only scoring one goal.

Santa Fe (6-8) struck first with a goal by junior Grace Miranda.

It didn’t take long for the Bobcats to respond with a third goal by Davis to make the score 13-3.

The Final Stretch

As the game began to close in the fourth quarter, Sarmiento-Vasquez scored yet another goal for BHS.

Getting down to the final minutes of this matchup‼️ SCORE UPDATE 15-4 with the Bobcats leading pic.twitter.com/wihHUTSR6S — Hailey Livesay (@HaileyLivesay) April 6, 2024

The Raiders had one last push with another goal by Miranda, but it wasn’t enough to push their way past the Bobcats.

Up Next

Santa Fe will prepare for next week’s district tournament.

Buchholz plays its last game of the regular season today at 10 a.m. at Gainesville High School.