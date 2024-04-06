Florida Lacrosse’s 19 goals propels it to 12th straight win

Share Facebook

Sarah Falk, Maggi Hall and Emily Heller combined for 13 of Florida lacrosse’s 19 goals in the team’s road win against East Carolina University, Saturday.

Falk scored four goals, a season-high, and recorded her first career hat trick as a Gator. In addition, she tallied her 200th point for the Gators as they move to 8-0 all-time over the Pirates.

Hall led the team with a season-high five goals. She found the back of the net four times in the first half and once in the second. Hall now has 31 goals this season, which is just second on the team to Danielle Pavinelli.

Heller scored four to bring her season total to 28 goals, third on the team. She also had two assists.

Florida never let go of their lead during the game. While the Pirates cut it back to three goals at one point, the Gators went on a 6-0 scoring run to close the first half and take a 12-3 lead.

From there, ECU was silenced as Florida added seven more goals before the clock ran out.

The Gators’ win marked their 12th straight after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Loyola and North Carolina.

Up Next

The Gators are back at home to play No. 12 James Madison Saturday at 11:30 a.m.