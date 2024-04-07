Gators Gymnastics Dominates in NCAA Gainesville Regional Final

Share Facebook

The No. 4 Florida Gators absolutely dominated in the NCAA Gainesville Regional Final, beating Utah, Missouri and Michigan State by a margin of .750. With a team score of 198.325, Florida eclipsed their season best and punched their ticket to the NCAA National Championship for the 21st time.

HERE WE GO GATORS 🤩 pic.twitter.com/KHhLRS5B9t — Gators Gymnastics (@GatorsGym) April 7, 2024

Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland commented on her team’s statement win.

It was an exciting meet to say the least. All four teams had fans in the stands cheering on the athletes. To make it even sweeter, Gator legend and current assistant coach Trinity Thomas was celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Gators Take Early Lead

The Gators started the night with a bang on the beam when freshman Skylar Draser stuck her dismount (9.900). Sloane Blakely built on that momentum, adding a 9.925 and tying her season high. Beam queen Ellie Lazzari posted a 9.950 for Florida to close out rotation one.

Coach Rowland said she knew from the first routine that this was going to be a special night for the Gators.

No. 12 Michigan State started with a stick of their own with Skyla Schulte on vault (9.850). Olivia Zsarmani added a powerful 9.950 for the Spartans before a fall on her landing resulted in a 9.400 for Nikki Smith. Sage Kellerman rounded out rotation one with a near-perfect 9.975.

THAT'S OUR VAULT ANCHOR 👑 9.975 for Sage to close the first rotation!#NDY | #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/aRyyDoKoIo — MSU Gymnastics (@MSU_Gymnastics) April 7, 2024

On the floor, Sienna Schreiber and Hannah Horton kicked things off for the No. 13 Tigers with two 9.900s. Two additional scores at 9.900 or above from Amari Celestine and Kennedy Griffin added to Missouri’s score.

Had to give y'all a glimpse of Kenny G's greatness 😤#MIZ🐯 pic.twitter.com/Oyp21FIMlU — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 7, 2024

No. 5 Utah had a rocky start, with a 9.500 from Makenna Smith. Fifth in the lineup, 2020 Olympic team silver medalist Grace McCallum picked things up for the Red Rocks with a 9.950. Unfortunately, Alani Sabado ended the rotation with a fall (9.200).

Fifth year Abby Paulson said that she wasn’t worried about Utah’s position after the first rotation.

After the first rotation, four scores at 9.900 or above secured first place for the Gators (49.600). The Tigers were second (49.525), Michigan State third (49.425), and Utah fourth (48.975).

Lights Out on Floor

Florida took the floor for the second rotation and they were on fire. For the first time this season, all six gymnasts put up a score of 9.900 or above. Anya Pilgrim and Leanne Wong had the high scores of the rotation with two 9.950s. After falling on her second tumbling pass in the Gainesville Regional second round, Pilgrim definitely redeemed herself.

Michigan State had a relatively slow rotation, with only two scores above a 9.775 from Nikki Smith and Delanie Harkness (9.850).

Celestine led the Tigers on the vault with a 9.925. All scores above a 9.825 helped Missouri keep second place.

Despite a 9.350 from McCallum, the Red Rocks started gaining ground on beam. Amelie Morgan and Makenna Smith recorded two 9.900s, followed by a strong 9.950 from Maile O’Keefe.

Halfway through, the Gators increased their lead with a 99.250 running score. Utah switched with Michigan State for third, while Missouri maintained second.

Vaulting to Success

In the lead-off spot for Florida on vault, Draser put up a 9.925 and the crowd was electric after her stuck landing. The Gators continued to dominate, counting only scores at 9.900 or above. The high scores for the rotation were three 9.925s from Draser, Wong and Lazzari.

The Spartans started strong on beam with a 9.900 from Giana Kalefe. Unfortunately, two falls from Baleigh Garcia (9.275) and Gabrielle Stephen (9.325) closed out the rotation.

Missouri failed to break into the 9.900s in the third rotation on the bars, their high scores coming from Amaya Marshall and Mara Titarsolej (9.875).

Utah kept building on their momentum on the floor, also only counting scores at 9.900 or higher. Abby Paulson and Jaylene Gilstrap put up 9.950s to bite at the Tigers’ lead.

With one rotation left, the Gators held a huge lead of .750. Missouri and Utah tied for second (148.075) and Michigan State was in fourth with a 147.100.

Punching Tickets

After falling on the bars in the second round, Blakely came back strong, complete with a stuck dismount (9.875). Pilgrim and Wong tied for the highest score of the rotation with two 9.925s.

The Spartans had a solid final rotation, counting four scores at 9.900 or higher. Nikki Smith and Schulte rounded out the night with a 9.925 and 9.950, respectively.

A fall from Rayna Light in the second spot on beam resulted in a 9.000 for the Tigers. Fortunately, Schreiber put up a 9.950 for Missouri’s final performance.

Who else to end it out but Sienna 🥹 The stud rounds it out with a 9.950 in the anchor position!#MIZ🐯 pic.twitter.com/DfAAhxAmyh — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) April 7, 2024

The Red Rocks secured their second-place finish on the vault. Makenna Smith and Jaedyn Rucker recorded 9.950s, in addition to a 9.900 from Ashley Glynn.

Florida punched their ticket to the NCAA National Semifinal with a team score of 198.325. They counted only two scores below a 9.900. Senior Ellie Lazzari, setting her collegiate-best all-around score, said this was the best way to end their season in the O’Dome.

The Gators and the Red Rocks will advance to the semifinal in Fort Worth, Texas on April 18. This will be Utah’s 48th consecutive National Championship appearance.

Paulson noted that she breathed a sigh of relief when the final score revealed Utah qualified for nationals.

Event Titles

Vault: Sage Kellerman, Michigan State (9.975)

Uneven Bars: Grace McCallum, Utah (9.950)

Balance Beam:

Ellie Lazzari, Florida (9.950)

Maile O’Keefe, Utah (9.950)

Sienna Schreiber, Missouri (9.950)

Floor Exercise:

Anya Pilgrim, Florida (9.950)

Leanne Wong, Florida (9.950)

Kennedy Griffin, Missouri (9.950)

Abby Paulson, Utah (9.950)

Jaylene Gilstrap, Utah (9.950)

All-Around: