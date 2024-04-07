Gators Swept By Missouri After Allowing Three Runs In The Ninth Inning

Share Facebook

Things looked bleak for the Florida Gators on Sunday afternoon. After dropping their first two games of the weekend against the Missouri Tigers, the Gators fell behind by six runs within two innings in the series finale. On the verge of being swept, Florida had to buckle down and get something going. Fast.

The Gators finally answered the call late in the afternoon. After a late-game surge that saw Florida tie the game up in the seventh inning, Colby Shelton donned his best cape and played hero for the Gators once more. Shelton knocked out a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead two-run moon shot in the eighth inning, to put his squad up by two runs.

But just when it looked like Florida had completed the comeback, Missouri struck right back in the bottom of the ninth inning. Down to their final out, the Tigers drove in three runs in the final frame en route to an 11-10 victory over the Gators on Sunday afternoon.

Florida Struggles On The Bump

In what has been one of his finest seasons as a pitcher to date, Jac Caglianone struggled on the mound in Sunday’s matchup. Through just 1 1/3 innings on the bump, he surrendered seven hits, three walks and six runs. Caglianone also failed to strike out a single batter.

Nevertheless, the UF two-way man made up for his shaky start with a strong outing in the batter’s box. Caglianone went 2-for-4 at the plate on the day, including a two-run moon shot in the sixth inning. Designated hitter Luke Heyman chipped in with a solo shot of his own in the second inning as well.

Following Caglianone’s early exit, the Florida bullpen did not fare much better. Cade Fisher and Luke McNeillie combined to allow three runs in the final 2 1/3 innings of the game. McNeillie was charged with the loss, dropping his record on the year to 3-5.

Gators Get Off To A Rocky Start

Entering Sunday afternoon, Caglianone had compiled a 2.18 ERA in his first six starts of 2024. By the second inning of this ballgame, his ERA had ballooned all the way up to 3.67.

The Tigers got to work right away in the batter’s box, scoring four runs in the first inning alone. After Jackson Beaman scored on a wild pitch to get Missouri on the board, Jedier Hernandez followed up with a two-RBI double down the right field line. He went on to score in the following at-bat, courtesy of a single into center field from Matt Garcia.

After a Florida wild pitch allowed a baserunner to score, Jedier Hernandez (@HernandezJedier) smacked a two-run double down the right field line! Tigers take an early three-run advantage.#MIZ 3, UF 0 | 🔽1⃣#MizzouNOW | 🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/lIAtvM7NMc — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 7, 2024

Apparently still not satisfied, the Tigers went right back to work in the bottom of the second inning. After Heyman led off the frame with a solo shot for the Gators, Missouri knocked in four consecutive singles to tally on three more runs to its lead. By the end of the frame, Florida’s deficit had grown all the way out to 7-1.

In the top of the third inning, Shelton cut Missouri’s lead in half with a three-run long ball over the right field wall. While Florida’s deficit had now shrunk to 7-4, there was still plenty of work to be done if the Gators wanted to find their way back into this game.

Clawing Their Way Back Into The Ballgame

The Tigers went on to extend their lead to 8-4 in the fourth inning, courtesy of an RBI single from Kaden Peer. With the clock now ticking against them, the Gators needed to get something going at the plate.

Florida finally broke through with a pair of runs in the sixth inning. After Tanner Garrison reached first base on a leadoff four-pitch walk, Caglianone stepped into the batter’s box ready to leave his mark. Swinging on the first pitch he saw, Caglianone cracked a long ball over the right field wall for his 16th homer of the season. The Gators’ deficit had now been cut to 8-6.

In the following inning, Shelton hit a lead-off single into right field before advancing to second via a hit-by-pitch on Heyman. With the tying run now on base, Tyler Shelnut blasted a double into deep left field. Shelton hustled past third base and scored with ease, while Heyman landed at third base.

Two at-bats later, Garrison reached first on a hit-by-pitch to load the bases back up for the Gators. Armando Albert went on to draw a bases-loaded walk, bringing Heyman across home plate and tying the game up at 8-8. The Gators subsequently left all three runners stranded in the inning, but the damage had already been done.

Colby Shelton Puts The Gators On Top

After Missouri went scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, Florida had a golden opportunity to take its first lead of the day. Leading off the top of the eighth, Ty Evans singled to the Tigers second baseman to put the go-ahead run on base. Now it was Shelton’s turn to make some noise.

The Florida shortstop wasted no time in his at-bat. On the first pitch he saw, Shelton let his bat rip and smacked a ball deep into left. As the ball continued to carry, it eventually landed well beyond the outfield wall. Just like that, Shelton had knocked out his second home run of the day, and the Gators led 10-8.

Missouri Strikes Back In The Final Frame

Now facing its first deficit of the afternoon, Missouri refused to go down without a fight. The Tigers knocked in a pair of singles to land a man at third in the bottom of the frame. However, Fisher shut the door before Missouri could do any more damage. The sophomore left-hander struck out a pair of batters before forcing a ground out to leave both Missouri runners stranded.

After a scoreless top of the ninth for the Gators, it was now or never for both squads. Fisher got off to a shaky start, giving up back-to-back walks to lead off the frame. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt in the next at-bat, prompting UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan to replace Fisher on the mound with McNeillie.

But the freshman righty did not fare much better. After allowing a run to score on a wild pitch, McNeillie gave up back-to-back RBI knocks to the Tigers. Jeric Curtis eventually landed the kiss of death for Missouri with a single into center field to score the winning run. Just like that, Florida had been swept for the first time in the 2024 campaign.

WALKIN' IT OFF! Jeric Curtis drops one in center field, allowing Brock Daniels (@_brock_2) to score the winning run! #MIZ 11, UF 10 | F#MizzouNOW | 🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QBKlVTCkuS — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 7, 2024

Up Next

Florida will travel to Tallahassee on Tuesday for another midweek showdown with the Florida State Seminoles. In the first two meetings between these two squads, FSU came out on top with a pair of red-hot offensive performances.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.