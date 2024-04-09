Recap: Florida NCAA Pepsi Relays Opening

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators opened up Day 1 of the relays with a total of 10 personal records during the inaugural NCAA Pepsi relay.

The stage is set 🤩 See everyone tomorrow for FLORIDA RELAYS‼️#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/trJnMpI0D9 — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) March 28, 2024

Florida hosted the event for the first time in 2024. The Gators were off and running with success, as the team collected 17 top-10 finishes.

Top Performances

Sophomore Alida Van Daalen shattered a new personal record with a stellar 61.84 m/202’10 during the women’s discus throw.

Van Daalen makes history after that star-studded performance as she surpasses the 200-foot and 60-meter threshold in discus. Van Daalen also set the prior record during the 2023 NCAA Championship of 196’9″ and 59.96 meters. Due to her new mark in the Florida honors, she has officially claimed the top spot in the NCAA record for the 2024 season. It was quite the performance for the young Van Daalen who continues to make a name for herself.

Shifting to the men’s display on the track, Florida posted two top performances in the men’s long jump invite. Gators Malcolm Clemons and Caleb Foster put on quite the show during this event.

Clemons, junior, set the new top mark in the NCAA 2024 season with an impressive 8.00m/26’3.”

His fell0w teammate Foster tagged along with a 7.84m/25’8.75″ to slot No.4 in the NCAA season records.

The Gators came out firing on all cylinders and made a powerful headline during their competition.

Personal Accolades

Throughout the meet, it is a prestigious honor to obtain a personal accolade and set a new personal record. This is exactly what junior Ashton Schwartzman and senior Ryan McCloskey achieved during the men’s 200m.

For Schwartzman, he earned a time of 21.28, and McCloskey was a tick higher at 21.44. The duo was able to persevere and set a new personal best attached to their names.

Florida’s Success

The Gators have been the story of talk this season with multiple accolades, personal triumphs and vividly proving why they are the pride of the swamp. The Orange & Blue keep on sprinting beyond expectations and leaping into the NCAA records with another unstoppable performance.