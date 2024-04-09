NBA Playoff Picture, Tickets Punched

Share Facebook

The 2024 NBA playoffs are officially set with the teams wrapping up the 2023-’24 season. The seeding, however, is yet to be determined.

The anticipation is building up, and teams are putting on finishing touches prior to the playoffs kicking into full throttle.

It’s the last week of the regular season, and the top seed out West is still up for grabs 🍿 1 game separates the #1 Timberwolves, #2 Nuggets and #3 Thunder. Take a look at their remaining schedules and watch it all unfold over the final 4 games! pic.twitter.com/xl0ObBKSka — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2024

Early Postseason Preview

The Boston Celtics secured the best record in the East, with the Milwaukee Bucks currently sit in second. The Western Conference has its top-three teams locked in: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Team to Beat

The Celtics have held the best record across the NBA all season and have had utter success from their star-studded core. The deadly duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been the cornerstone of the Celtics’ offense.

Notably, the Celtics have decimated team after team, hence why they have been practically running the league from the get-go.

Play-in Spot

With the season on the verge of concluding on April 14, there should better clarity on the playoff format.

It’s a thrilling time around the NBA, with chaos looming as teams are seeking to make their mark. There are teams which have locked in a play-in spot, but have yet to punch a ticket into the playoffs. Looking at the play-in configuration, the West’s currently consists of the Lakers, Warriors, Pelicans and Kings. Shifting to the East play-in, the 7-10 spots are currently held by the Bulls, Hawks, 76ers and Heat.

Who Plays Who

With the play-in set to commence on April 16, the top seeds in the East and West are awaiting for their pending opponents. Milwaukee will play the winner of the 7-8 game. Boston will take on either the 9- or 10-seed, depending on the outcome. Minnesota awaits the results of 7-8, and Denver will host the final team to clinch. The play-in format can be complex, but once the play-in is concluded, the playoffs are up for grabs.

1 week until the #SoFiPlayIn! Who will come out of the 7-10 spots to make the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel? pic.twitter.com/BdyJOBOUuk — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2024

NBA Showdown

The NBA playoffs are filled with pure fight and effort with teams hoping to bring a championship back to their city. Once the play-in is finalized and a winner has been decided, the first round will begin on April 20.