Florida Indoor Track and Field to finish season at NCAA Championships

Nearing the start of March, the final stage is set for Florida Indoor Track and Field.

The Gators will head to Boston, Massachusetts, March 8 to compete in the NCAA Championships.

SEC Championships

Both the men’s and women’s teams finished runners-up for the second year in a row at the SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, over the weekend.

Friday, Claire Bryant recorded her first individual SEC Championship in the long jump, and Elise Thorner, Laila Owens, Flomena Asekol and Parker Valby took home the gold in the distance medley relay.

Individually, five Gators earned gold medals Saturday.

Asekol, Grace Stark, Valby, Parvej Khan and Wanya McCoy finished the weekend as champions in their individual events.

Friday Feelings

Bryant finished first in the long jump with a 6.72m/22’0.75″ mark after a second place finish last year. She is the third consecutive Gator to win this event.

AIR CLAIRE IS YOUR SEC CHAMP! 🥇 With a jump of 6.72m/22'0.75", Claire Bryant takes home GOLD, it is her FIRST SEC Individual Championship!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/IHxuX8QXDZ — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 24, 2024

The medley relay team broke the SEC Indoor Championship record with its time of 10 minutes, 53.29 seconds, breaking the previous record by over three seconds.

THE GATORS ARE YOUR WOMEN'S DMR CHAMPS 🥇 And they do it in MEET RECORD fashion!#GoGators 🐊 | 📺 SECN+ pic.twitter.com/jdv6s4Uauf — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 24, 2024

Florida finished Friday with five total medals.

Gold Medal Gains

Asekol finished first in the women’s mile with a time of 4:38.35 to earn her crown and secure the first gold medal for the Gators.

𝐅𝐋𝐎 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐄𝐂 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍 Flomena Asekol runs 4:38.35 in the Women's Mile to claim 🥇!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/M1hqfAlvlf — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 24, 2024

Stark looked anything but rusty after not competing in last year’s competition. She ran a season best 7.90 in the 60-meter hurdle finals to win her second SEC Championship in this event.

GRACE STARK STRIKES GOLD 🥇 Stark finishes the Women's 60m Hurdles with a season best time of 7.90 to claim the 2nd 60m H individual title of her career!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/clBa3NweXl — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 24, 2024

Khan added another gold with his win in the mile race. The freshman finished with 4:00.18 to become the first Gator to win the mile since 2011 with Dumisani Hlaselo’s victory.

PARVEJ, WE HAVE NO WORDS The FRESHMAN runs a final 200m time of 26.30 to overtake the leader and claim the SEC INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONSHIP!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/sZeEzkNFtM — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 24, 2024

McCoy finished the 200m final in a personal best 20.29 to tie for No. 3 on UF’s All-Time Top 10 List. He racked up a medal of each variety Saturday.

Make that ✌️ medals for WANYA 🥇 McCoy takes home the SEC Individual Championship in the Men's 200m with a personal best and collegiate lead time of 20.29!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/x7iG6n6TnJ — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 25, 2024

Valby raced the 3,000m in 8:42.29 to win the gold. Not only was she crowned SEC Champion, she broke Florida’s record, the SEC Championship meet’s record and Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center facility’s record.

Meet Record, School Record, Facility Record… BROKEN Parker Valby is crowned the Women's 3000m SEC CHAMPION with a time of 8:42.29! 🥇#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/GRnHqPRbYj — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) February 25, 2024

The Gators added seven additional medals to total 12 Saturday.