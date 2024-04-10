Arkansas Hires John Calipari as New Basketball Coach

Share Facebook

John Calipari has signed a five-year contract with the Arkansas Razorbacks to be the men’s basketball head coach a day after stepping away from Kentucky.

Cal. Those. Hogs. 🐗 Hall of Famer John Calipari is officially the head of the Arkansas Razorbacks. pic.twitter.com/UPp8ljTZB7 — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 10, 2024

He has a starting salary of $7 million per season. Included in his contract is a maximum of two automatic rollover years if the team makes NCAA tournament appearances.

Calipari is replacing Eric Musselman, who coached Razorbacks basketball for five seasons before leaving to coach Southern California.

Storied Coaching Career

Calipari’s legendary career has led him to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. He has taken six teams to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

He coached the University of Kentucky for 15 years before stepping down after last month’s first-round exit to No. 14 Oakland. The legendary coach took the 2012 team to the NCAA championship and made four Final Four appearances with the Wildcats.

Before Kentucky, he coached the University of Memphis’ team from 2000-2009. His first head coaching job was at UMass in the 1980s and 90s. Calipari coached a slew of NBA players, most notably Devin Booker, John Wall and Anthony Davis in their college years.

Calipari Addresses the Decision

“This is a dream job,” Calipari said. “It was my dream job.”

He also added that Kentucky needs a new voice after some reflection over the past few weeks.

Courtney Mims, sports anchor and reporter for Pig Trail Nation spoke about Calipari joining the Razorbacks.

“You have a fanbase here who really, really wants you, who needs some rejuvenation,” she said about Arkansas.

Don’t Be Chicken

Calipari has a relationship with John Tyson, the frozen chicken billionaire. Tyson is investing money into Arkansas’ athletic program so Calipari can be paid millions more than he was at Kentucky.

“[Tyson] apparently stepped up big time in this and is giving his own money to get Calipari to come here,” said Mims.

The company also sent Kentucky Sports Radio a package of frozen dinosaur nuggets, some merchandise and a note.

“We’re excited to have coach make his move to Hog Country and create some energy here,” the letter wrote.

@KySportsRadio , @DrewFranklinKSR , and @ryanlemond received a friendly gesture from @TysonFoods this morning on the KSR show! Nothing like some playful trolling 😭 pic.twitter.com/lnXGR7blb5 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) April 10, 2024

In addition to the Tysons, the Walton family, heirs to Walmart’s co-founders, and Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys, are also Arkansas donors.

Calipari will be officially introduced on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bud Walton Arena.