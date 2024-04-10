Orlando Magic Fall To Rockets As East Playoff Race Tightens

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic fell short against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, 118-106. Now, the Magic are now tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

Orlando had a chance to clinch the Southeast Division title with a win and Miami loss. However, the Magic came up short and Miami won in double-overtime against the Atlanta Hawks, 117-111.

Stagnant Magic Offense

The Orlando Magic’s poor shooting and stagnant offense was a major catalyst in their loss. As a team, they shot just 45% from the field and 29% from downtown. Against a Rockets team shooting 52% from the field and 42% from three, it was an uphill battle from the opening tip for Orlando.

Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs led the way for the Magic, scoring 21 points each. Banchero also contributed seven boards and six assists. Suggs was present on the defensive side of the ball with two steals and two blocks.

However, the Magic did not get much offensive output from the rest of the team aside from guard Markelle Fultz, who scored 18 points.

Fred VanVleet’s Big Night

Houston guard Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 37 points, including six three-pointers, to snap the Rockets’ five-game skid.

Additionally, VanVleet contributed eight rebounds and six assists.

Fred VanVleet's hot hand propelled the Rockets to a win over the Magic 🔥 37 PTS | 8 REB | 6 AST | 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/TEcURMR25N — NBA (@NBA) April 10, 2024

Eastern Conference Playoff Race

With only three games left in the regular season, the Orlando Magic are now tied for fourth place in the East with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Only four games separate the 2-8 seeds in the Eastern Conference.

Right behind the Magic are the Indiana Pacers who are half a game behind Orlando. Ahead of Orlando are the Milwaukee Bucks (2 seed) and New York Knicks (3 seed). The Magic are only one game behind the Knicks and two behind the Bucks.

The Magic face the Bucks Wednesday night at 8, which will be a massive game for seeding implications.