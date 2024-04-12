Orange & Blue Game: UF Defensive Backs Coach Looking To Improve Secondary

Share Facebook

Florida football will have its first opportunity of 2024 to put its talents on display in front of a home crowd Saturday at the annual Orange & Blue Game.

The Orange and Blue Game teams are set! 🟠🔵 Who do you got? 🤔#GoGators | #jOURney pic.twitter.com/Y6hzMz1VNG — Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) April 11, 2024

UF coach Billy Napier is searching for his first winning season in Gainesville. After a 6-7 and 5-7 record in his first two campaigns, the Gators are seeking to improve on an underwhelming defense from last year’s squad that allowed nearly 30 points per game.

There were growing pains defensively for Florida throughout 2023. Through its first four games, UF allowed an average of 13.5 points per game. However, the wheels began to fall off down the stretch. UF gave up 34.6 points per game in the final eight matchups while allowing 30 points or more six times.

A New Culture

The struggles on defense last season led to a change on the coaching staff for Florida. In December, Napier hired secondary coach Will Harris after spending last season as the assistant secondary coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be a tall task for Harris, but the foundation of a solid secondary starts with a clear line of communication.

Harris will be focused on his secondary’s ability to tackle in the Orange & Blue Game. Missed tackles and missed opportunities haunted a Florida pass defense that finished 70th in the NCAA in 2023.

Securing The Back End

The Gators got off to a strong start tackling their opponents last season with just nine missed tackles in their first two games, but Florida would go on to combine for 63 missed tackles for an average of nine per game by the end of the season. Harris has a higher standard set for what he expects from a physicality standpoint in his secondary.

Florida finished ninth in the SEC last year in passing yards allowed per game. The secondary failed to protect the back end of a defense that was 11th in total yards in the conference. These statistics will need to improve for the unit to reach the lofty goals that Harris has in mind. While having several freshmen in the game at the same time throughout 2023, the Gators were beat over the top on multiple occasions.

However, Florida will return five starters from last year’s defense. Senior cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. will play a critical role in getting the secondary back on track. Harris is paying little attention to the defensive woes that were displayed in 2023. The new secondary coach’s main focus is set on not giving up the explosive play.

Kickoff for the Orange & Blue Game will be at 1 p.m. at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Admission is free. The game can be heard on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF. The SEC Network+ will stream.