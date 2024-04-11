Florida Secondary Coach Will Harris Revamps Unit’s Approach

Share Facebook

Twitter

Florida Gators secondary assistant coach Will Harris said he likes how his unit is taking shape in preparation for Saturday’s Orange and Blue Game in The Swamp.

Communication is Key

During his time with the Washington Huskies, Harris had a lot of success which he said was a result of the team’s communication. In 2021, the Huskies led the nation in passing defense. Communication both on and off the field is important to Harris. He knows that a defense will fall apart without it.

“Once we’re all on the same page, we’re all good. And if we’re not, you guys know what that turns into, that’s a touchdown,” he said.

Harris discusses the importance of communication for the secondary:

Addressing Last Year’s Problems

Tackling

Last year, Gator fans were forced to watch a defense that struggled to complete one of football’s most basic skills. Tackling is a defensive fundamental skill, and yet, Florida missed 116 tackles. Harris understands this needs to be fixed and plans to do it through repetition. There is no excuse to not address this, and it is one of the biggest things the team has focused on this offseason.

“We gotta fix the tackling. Point blank period,” Harris said.

Harris addresses Florida’s tackling problem:

Eliminating Big Plays

Harris doesn’t plan on letting anyone beat the Gators over the top. Explosive plays lead to touchdowns which is something he knows how to stop.

“We are always going to have someone in the deep part of the field,” he said.

It would be hard not to want to give everything for Will Harris. I know these are just words, but this is a breath of fresh air for that room and the entire team. pic.twitter.com/Eec5IEZt0k — David Waters – Gators Breakdown (@GatorDave_SEC) April 10, 2024

During his 2021 season with Washington, his defense only allowed six touchdowns the entire season. The defense will be able to excel in other ways if players can contain big plays and make tackles.

Another issue from last season was the Gators’ lack of takeaways. Florida had three interceptions and four fumble recoveries. This was a third of what the team had in 2022.

Harris speaks on what’s being emphasized this offseason:

Fans will get to see how much progress has been made during Saturday’s Orange and Blue Spring Game which starts at 1 p.m.