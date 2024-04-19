Santa Fe Raiders baseball field [Jauntre Gray]
Photo Gallery: Santa Fe Baseball Falls To Keystone Heights
Jauntre' Gray
April 19, 2024
Baseball, High School Sports, Santa Fe High School
ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders baseball team fell short Thursday in losing 2-1 to Keystone Heights.
Santa Fe (9-12) gears up next to host the Hernando Leopards (14-7) on Monday at 6 p.m.
Keystone Heights (16-6) will face the visiting Tocoi Creek Toros (17-4) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
