Photo Gallery: Santa Fe Baseball Falls To Keystone Heights

ALACHUA — The Santa Fe Raiders baseball team fell short Thursday in losing 2-1 to Keystone Heights.

Santa Fe (9-12) gears up next to host the Hernando Leopards (14-7) on Monday at 6 p.m.

Keystone Heights (16-6) will face the visiting Tocoi Creek Toros (17-4) on Monday at 6:30 p.m.