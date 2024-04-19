NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs Preview

Share Facebook

The first round of the NBA playoffs tips-off this weekend, with eight Game 1s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. The Eastern Conference bracket features a trio of intriguing matchups, with one spot still up for grabs.

The final play-in game in the east features a matchup between the Miami Heat and the Chicago Bulls. The winner will earn the No. 8 seed and a date with the Boston Celtics in round one.

The Sixers advance to the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel! The Heat and Bulls clash on Friday for a #SoFiPlayIn battle to capture the #8 seed in the East! pic.twitter.com/4Ct0QDcBkR — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2024

Heat vs. Bulls

The Miami Heat are no stranger to a win-or-go-home scenario in the play-in tournament. In fact, they sit in the same position they did last year, losing the 7/8 game and fighting for the final spot in the playoffs. Everything turned out pretty well for the Heat last year. They won the final play-in game and went on to make the NBA Finals, eventually losing to the Nuggets in five games. But can they do it again?

If they are to repeat last year’s success, they will have to do it without star forward Jimmy Butler. Butler was injured in Wednesday’s loss against the 76ers, and was diagnosed with an MCL injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for multiple weeks, according to NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Without Butler, the Heat will likely rely on all-star center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro. The duo will need to be better than they were in Philly, after putting up a combined 14-36 shooting performance. The Heat will also have to slow down the Bulls offense, which dropped 131 their last time out. Point guard Coby White is coming off a season-high performance, scoring 42 points against the Hawks Wednesday. DeMar DeRozan is also a player to watch out for, as he leads the Bulls in both points per game (24) and assists per game (5.3) this season.

Coby White was in a different mode during his 42-point performance in the #SoFiPlayIn 🔊 White and the Bulls visit Miami tonight for a chance at the #8 seed in the East at 7pm/et on ESPN! pic.twitter.com/AnrOMRNgBK — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2024

The winner will face the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics in the first round. Game 1 of that series will be Sunday afternoon at 1:00.

2) New York Knicks vs. 7) Philadelphia 76ers

After a one-point win against the Heat Wednesday, the 76ers advance to play the Knicks in round one.

The Knicks turned in their best regular season since 2012-13 to claim the second seed in the east, led by all-star guard Jalen Brunson. Brunson is averaging 39.4 points over the team’s last five games, all of which were wins.

The 76ers come in fully healthy, led by reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and all-star guard Tyrese Maxey. Forward Nicolas Batum was an unlikely hero in the play-in game, dropping 20 points off the bench while shooting 6-10 from behind the arc. All three will be players to keep an eye on in this series.

NBA All-Stars lead the charge as Jalen Brunson and the Knicks square off with the 76ers and their duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in the first round of the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel.

@AschNBA breaks down the series ahead of Game 1, Saturday at 6pm/et on ESPN.… pic.twitter.com/17NTGE9B31 — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2024

Game 1 is set for Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 5) Orlando Magic

The Magic are back in the playoffs for the first time in four years. They will face the Cavs, who return to the postseason after a first-round exit last year.

Orlando is led by all-star forward Paolo Banchero, who leads the team in points per game (22.6) and assists per game (5.4). Franz Wagner is also someone to keep an eye on in this series, averaging 19.7 points per game.

The Magic will have their hands full with the Cavs, who are led by the explosive guard duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley also figure to cause problems inside, with each averaging over 15 points and nine rebounds per game.

Game 1 of this series tips-off the NBA playoffs at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.

3) Milwaukee Bucks vs. 6) Indiana Pacers

The Bucks are back in the postseason for the eighth straight year. They’ll face the Pacers in the first round, who are making their first playoff appearance since the bubble in 2020.

The Pacers are a well-rounded team, with nine players averaging over 10 points per game. They are led by young star Tyrese Haliburton, who averages over 20 points and 10 assists per game. However, only three current Pacers have playoff experience, which could prove to be a problem against a veteran Bucks team.

The Bucks will be without two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for at least the start of the series. With Giannis out, all-star point guard Damian Lillard figures to do most of the heavy lifting. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis are also players to look out for. The pair of veterans have been in Milwaukee since their championship run in 2021 and will look to play a major role in the absence of Antetokounmpo.

Game 1 is set for Sunday night at 7:00.