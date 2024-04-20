Florida men's tennis coach Adam Steinberg talks to a player during a match against SMU at the Ring Tennis Complex on campus Jan. 21, 2024. [Lee Ann Anderson/WRUF)]

Gators Men’s Tennis Falls To Tennessee in SEC Quarterfinals

Adrian Carmona April 20, 2024 Gators Sports, Gators Tennis, NCAA, SEC, Tennis 1 Views

The Gators fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 4-1 Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Baton Rouge, La.

Florida (13-11) will find out if its season continues during the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament selection show April 29.
.

Doubles

The No. 6 Volunteers (22-5) started hot in doubles.

No. 4 Johannus Monday-Angel Diaz took down No. 23 Aidan Kim-Nate Bonetto in dominant fashion 6-1.

Tennessee clinched the doubles point after James Newton-Filip Apltauer defeated Kevin Edengren-Jeremy Jin 6-2.

Singles

The Gators could not gain much momentum in singles play.

Filip Pieczonka won the first singles point for Tennessee, defeating Adhithya Ganesan 6-2, 6-3.

Shunsuke Mitsui followed with a 6-0,7-5 win over Kim.

Tanapatt Nirundorn put the Gators on the board. He defeated Diaz in a competitive match, 6-4, 7-5, to give the Gators their first win of the afternoon.

But, it was all for not, as Jin fell to No. 2-ranked Monday 6-2,7-5.

Season Recap

Florida, ranked No. 25 in the nation, was dominant at home, going 11-1. However, it could not replicate that success on the road, going 1-6.

Despite that, the Gators reached the SEC Tournament quarterfinals for the 23rd straight year.

Tags

About Adrian Carmona

Check Also

Florida Women’s Tennis Advances To SEC Tournament Semifinal

The No. 14 Florida Gators beat the No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks 4-3 for their …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties