Gators Men’s Tennis Falls To Tennessee in SEC Quarterfinals

The Gators fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 4-1 Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Baton Rouge, La.
Florida (13-11) will find out if its season continues during the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament selection show April 29.
Final from Baton Rouge.#GoGators | presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/NcEGmT2OtE
— Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) April 19, 2024
Doubles
The No. 6 Volunteers (22-5) started hot in doubles.
No. 4 Johannus Monday-Angel Diaz took down No. 23 Aidan Kim-Nate Bonetto in dominant fashion 6-1.
Tennessee clinched the doubles point after James Newton-Filip Apltauer defeated Kevin Edengren-Jeremy Jin 6-2.
Vols up 1-0 after doubles.
Singles assignments: pic.twitter.com/57WL56qykV
— Gators Men's Tennis (@GatorsMTN) April 19, 2024
Singles
The Gators could not gain much momentum in singles play.
Filip Pieczonka won the first singles point for Tennessee, defeating Adhithya Ganesan 6-2, 6-3.
Shunsuke Mitsui followed with a 6-0,7-5 win over Kim.
Tanapatt Nirundorn put the Gators on the board. He defeated Diaz in a competitive match, 6-4, 7-5, to give the Gators their first win of the afternoon.
But, it was all for not, as Jin fell to No. 2-ranked Monday 6-2,7-5.
Season Recap
Florida, ranked No. 25 in the nation, was dominant at home, going 11-1. However, it could not replicate that success on the road, going 1-6.
Despite that, the Gators reached the SEC Tournament quarterfinals for the 23rd straight year.