Gators Men’s Tennis Falls To Tennessee in SEC Quarterfinals

The Gators fell to the Tennessee Volunteers 4-1 Friday in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals in Baton Rouge, La.

Florida (13-11) will find out if its season continues during the NCAA Men’s Tennis Tournament selection show April 29.

Doubles

The No. 6 Volunteers (22-5) started hot in doubles.

No. 4 Johannus Monday-Angel Diaz took down No. 23 Aidan Kim-Nate Bonetto in dominant fashion 6-1.

Tennessee clinched the doubles point after James Newton-Filip Apltauer defeated Kevin Edengren-Jeremy Jin 6-2.

Vols up 1-0 after doubles.

Singles

The Gators could not gain much momentum in singles play.

Filip Pieczonka won the first singles point for Tennessee, defeating Adhithya Ganesan 6-2, 6-3.

Shunsuke Mitsui followed with a 6-0,7-5 win over Kim.

Tanapatt Nirundorn put the Gators on the board. He defeated Diaz in a competitive match, 6-4, 7-5, to give the Gators their first win of the afternoon.

But, it was all for not, as Jin fell to No. 2-ranked Monday 6-2,7-5.

Season Recap

Florida, ranked No. 25 in the nation, was dominant at home, going 11-1. However, it could not replicate that success on the road, going 1-6.

Despite that, the Gators reached the SEC Tournament quarterfinals for the 23rd straight year.