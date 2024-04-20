Newberry Softball Gets Senior-Night Victory Against Dixie County

Share Facebook

Adam Edelin and Brooke Park

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Panthers softball team honored three seniors Thursday. All three played a key role in the Panthers’ 8-4 win against the Dixie County Bears.

Senior Spotlight

Newberry’s Slow Start

After a couple of steals paired with a double to deep center by Dixie County’s Mattie Cobb, Newberry (16-3) fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first.

Bears pitcher Jaidyn Wilkerson started the game by striking out the first two batters in Newberry’s lineup. Panther senior Hollie Pabst prevented the 1-2-3 inning with a homer to dead-center, her fourth of the year.

Pabst’s solo shot, however, did not spark the bats for Newberry, which only scored one run through three innings.

Fourth-Inning Rally

Dixie County (3-14) led 3-1 in the top of the fourth, but the Panthers rallied to score four runs in the home half of the inning for a 5-3 lead. After two quick outs to start the inning, a pair of walks set the stage for sophomore Korilynn Crudup’s two-run double.

A dropped popup in right field later in the inning scored two more runs for Newberry.

Another Victory

Newberry found its groove, allowing just one more run the rest of the game.

Newberry scored three more runs on four hits in the sixth inning to settle the final score at 8-4.

Up Next

Newberry plays what could be its toughest game of the season Monday at the Trenton Tigers (16-2). Dixie County will look to bounce back against Crystal River (16-5) at 7 p.m. Monday in Cross City.