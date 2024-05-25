Florida Basketball’s Richard Decides To Return

Share Facebook

Will Richard will return to the Florida men’s basketball team for his senior year, he announced on social media Saturday.

Richard returns after going through the NBA draft process. He announced April 17 he would declare for the draft while maintaining his remaining college eligibility.

He averaged 11.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while hitting a career-high 70 3-point field goals as a key player for the Gators last season. Richard posted six 20-point games last season, including a pair of 23-point games in home wins against Alabama and Mississippi State.

Richard’s return strengthens UF’s roster, which grew this offseason with the additions of Alijah Martin (FAU), Rueben Chinyelu (Washington State) and Sam Alexis (Chattanooga) via the transfer portal.

The Gators are still awaiting word from guard Walter Clayton Jr., who is still in the NBA draft process. Wednesday is the last day to withdraw from the draft to maintain college eligibility.