UConn Head Coach Dan Hurley Declines Job Offer From Lakers

UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley has declined a lucrative offer to become the new head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Hurley will instead pursue a third consecutive national championship with the Huskies. This feat has only been achieved by the UCLA Bruins over 50 years ago. Led by legendary head coach John Wooden, the Bruins won an unprecedented seven consecutive titles from 1967 to 1973. The six-year, $70 million offer from the Lakers apparently was not enough to entice Hurley to leave Connecticut.
BREAKING: Connecticut’s Dan Hurley has turned down the Los Angeles Lakers’ six-year, $70 million offer and will return to chase a third straight national title, sources tell ESPN. LA would’ve made him one of NBA’s six highest paid coaches. pic.twitter.com/hEXo3o00SR
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2024
The decision follows the Lakers’ firing of former head coach Darvin Ham after just two seasons. Last season, the Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the second-seeded Denver Nuggets. Ham was Los Angeles’ seventh head coach since Phil Jackson’s retirement after the 2010-11 season. None of his successors have lasted more than three seasons.
Why Did He Stay at UConn?
By opting to stay at UConn, Hurley reaffirmed his dedication to the principles that have defined his career. The bonds he has forged, the young athletes he has mentored, and the community he has motivated were all key factors in him staying put. Analysts believe that Hurley’s decision emphasizes the value of legacy and loyalty in an industry frequently driven by ambition and opportunity. Moreover, his progression from coaching in high school to guiding UConn to national prominence serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the program.
Hurley has a rich family tree in the world of coaching. His father, Bob Hurley Sr., was a Naismith Hall of Fame coach for the St. Anthony High School Friars. Meanwhile, his brother Bobby Hurley is currently the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils. To Hurley, staying at UConn signifies more than just perpetuating a role; it’s about paying homage to a legacy and striving to exceed the program’s potential.
A statement from UConn Men's Basketball Head Coach Dan Hurley: pic.twitter.com/16e77ykbVp
— UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) June 10, 2024