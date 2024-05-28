UF Men’s Golf Team Ousted at NCAA Championships, Finishes 11th

Share Facebook

The Florida men’s golf team‘s hopes of defending its national championship came to a disappointing end on Monday, getting eliminated from contention in the final round of the stroke-play competition after a late collapse at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, California.

Entering the final round clinging to the eighth spot, the Gators were confident in their ability to stay ahead of the cutline. Needing to finish in the final eight to advance to the match-play portion of the competition, the Gators, however, struggled down the stretch as the difficult new La Costa layout proved to be Florida’s final undoing. Despite holding a two-stroke cushion above the cutline entering the final three holes, UF recorded seven late bogeys as team to fall short of earning the final spot in the bracket. UF shot 9-over-par 287 as a team Monday and dropped to 11th place.

“Sometimes it doesn’t work out. Things didn’t go our way down the stretch, but we played a lot of great golf this week to be in position with three holes to go,” Florida head coach J.C. Deacon said. “We just couldn’t finish it off and I know exactly how hungry that’s going to leave this exciting young team.We will be back.”

A tough way to end this season. Proud of what this group accomplished and the way they went about it. Proved a lot and a lot to build off of. #GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/e1eWzNBaXk — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 28, 2024

The Gators came up four shots short of the eighth-place finisher Georgia Tech, finishing with tournament total of 29-over-par 1181. In his final tournament as a Gator — and his fourth appearance in the national championships — fifth-year senior John DuBois shot a 1-under 71, while freshman Jack Turner carded a 1-over 73. Both players finished at 3-over par for the 72-hole tournament, good for T23 in the individual competition. Turner became the sixth Gators freshman to finish in the top 23 at the NCAAs since 2001, joining a group that includes PGA Tour pros Billy Horschel and Camilo Villegas.

After shooting 71 on Sunday to help Florida get back into contention, junior Ian Gilligan bogeyed three of his final four holes and finished with a 4-over 76. Sophomore Parker Bell, after qualifying for the U.S. Open last Tuesday in Dallas, also struggled in his first appearance at the national championships, wrapping up with a 77 (+5). Despite the difficult ending, Deacon remained upbeat about the team’s journey and what is ahead for the Gators moving into next season.

“Our entire team has become hard-working, resilient and successful young men,” Deacon said. “They have invested their everything into each other and our Florida Gators golf program. That’s all we can ever ask.”

DuBois wrapped up a decorated collegiate career, playing in 41 tournaments and 124 rounds for the Orange and Blue. He had a spotless 3-0 record in last year’s national championship match-play tournament, while also delivering the clinching putt that secured Florida’s 2023 SEC Championship title. DuBois also claimed the 2022 SEC individual crown.

“John DuBois has been the epitome of that challenge,” Deacon said. “He’s had a rough ride this season and to battle all the way back and play the way he did for the Gators this week says everything about that special young man. I won’t ever be able to thank him enough for what he’s done for this program.”

Despite losing DuBois, the Gators will return talents like Turner, Bell, Gilligan and others next season. With the leadership from Deacon and assistant coach Dudley Hart in addition to a young-but-experienced roster heading into 2025, the Gators will have an excellent chance to make it back to nationals for a fifth consecutive year.

“Obviously, a tough way for the year to end, but I can’t feel anything other than pride when I think about this group,” Deacon said. “Dudley Hart and I challenged them big time from day one and they have done nothing but respond.”

Last season, the Gators won the program’s fifth national championship, making it to match play for the first time since its inception before outlasting a trio of ACC foes Virginia, Florida State and Georgia Tech for the title.