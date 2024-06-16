College World Series: Gators Flatline In Weekend Opener Against Texas A&M

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators have been no stranger to photo-finishes this postseason. From numerous clutch performances on the mound from closer Brandon Neely to an electric walk-off double from Michael Robertson in the Clemson Super Regional, Florida has come away with numerous clutch victories in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But that was not the case on Saturday night.

Entering the top of the ninth inning trailing 3-2 to the Texas A&M Aggies, Cade Kurland stepped into the batter’s box for UF with a man on first and one out. Facing a 1-1 count, Kurland cracked a ball off his bat that trailed into deep right field. The crowd at Charles Schwab Field watched with bated breath as Aggies right fielder Jace LaViolette gave the ball chase.

As the ball came back down to Earth, LaViolette leaped to make a stunning catch along the outfield railing. Kurland retreated back to a stunned Gators dugout as the Aggies fans in attendance went wild. Florida’s final chance at a comeback had vanished. Texas A&M had come away with the 3-2 victory to officially put the Gators on the brink of elimination in Omaha.

Notable Florida Performers

Robertson led the charge at the plate for the Gators with a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, as well as an RBI ground out in the seventh inning. Jac Caglianone and Dale Thomas chipped in with a pair of multi-hit performances of their own.

On the mound, Florida freshman Liam Peterson endured a tough evening on the mound in his College World Series debut. Peterson pitched 2 1/3 innings on the night, finishing with a line of four hits, four walks, three runs and three strikeouts. He was subsequently hit with his fifth loss of the 2024 campaign.

Fisher Jameson and Neely combined for a stellar outing from the bullpen to keep the Aggies off the board for the final six innings. Nonetheless, the Aggies still managed to hang on for the win, thanks in part to their strong start at the dish. However, UF head coach Kevin O’Sullivan admitted the team’s failure to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities throughout the evening may have cost them the game.

“We had some opportunities, and when you have those opportunities to score, you have to cash in,” O’Sullivan said. “In one inning, we had [runners on] second and third with nobody out. We needed to get at least one [run], and unfortunately, we weren’t able to do that.”

Rain, Rain, Go Away

Florida and Texas A&M’s day nearly came to an end before either squad could even hit the diamond. Shortly after the Kentucky Wildcats secured a walk-off win over the NC State Wolfpack, the Aggies and Gators made their way out to their respective dugouts. Within minutes, however, both squads immediately retreated back to the locker rooms, as the game was indefinitely postponed due to forecasted inclement weather.

The forecast came true within an hour of the original first pitch time. By 6:30 p.m. CT, the tarp had been spread across the field as rain poured down in full force over Omaha. Eventually, the skies cleared back out, and fans made their way back into the stadium following the four-hour delay.

But even with all the pre-game chaos and scheduling dilemmas throughout the day, the Aggies immediately found their rhythm in the batter’s box and never looked back. After Texas A&M loaded the bases via a pair of singles and a walk, Caden Sorrell scored the first run of the evening on an infield chopper that Thomas failed to record an out on at third base.

On the very next play, Peterson threw a heater that grazed the edge of catcher Luke Heyman’s glove before sailing past home plate. Ali Camarillo took off running from third and crossed home plate with ease, extending Texas A&M’s lead to 2-0 by the end of the second inning.

Aggies Go On Cruise Control

With the seal now broken, the Aggies kept pouring it on at the plate in the following frame. Hayden Schott led off the bottom of the third with a walk to give Texas A&M a man on board. Sorrell brought him home just two at-bats later on an RBI double into deep center field.

Sorrell’s knock prompted O’Sullivan to pull the plug on Peterson after just over two innings on the bump. Fisher Jameson eased Florida out of a bases-loaded jam to end the frame, but not before Texas A&M’s lead had already grown to 3-0.

Jameson kept the Aggies at bay as the evening went on, but the Gators struggled to get anything cooking at the dish in response. Florida only recorded two hits in the game’s first five innings, courtesy of Robertson and Thomas. Both batters ended up stranded in scoring position in their respective frames.

After five tumultuous innings, it appeared that Florida had a golden opportunity to get some runs on the board in the top of the sixth. Cade Kurland led off the frame by landing on first via a hit-by-pitch. Caglianone immediately followed him up with a double down the right field line to put two runners in scoring position with no outs on the board.

But instead, the Gators crashed and burned out in their next three at-bats. Ashton Wilson and Colby Shelton went down on back-to-back swinging strikeouts before Luke Heyman hit a weak pop fly into right field to retire the side. Any remaining trace of momentum that Florida had gathered instantly vanished. By the end of the sixth inning, Texas A&M still led 3-0.

The Gators Strike Back In The Seventh

UF’s offensive dry spell finally came to an end in the seventh inning. Tyler Shelnut led off the top of the frame with a double down the left field line. Not to be outdone, Thomas followed his teammate up with a ground rule double over the left field fence to score Florida’s first run of the night. Thomas subsequently scored on an RBI ground out from Robertson later in the frame to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

As this matchup now hung in the balance, both teams sent their primary relief onto the bump in the seventh inning. Texas A&M had closer Evan Aschenbeck take the mound midway through the top of the seventh, while Neely immediately took to the bump for Florida in the bottom of the frame.

Florida Runs Out Of Gas At The Finish Line

With Aschenbeck and Neely now in control, this game quickly turned into a primetime pitcher’s duel. Neely made his way out of the seventh by sitting down a man on strikes before forcing a 6-3 double play. Aschenbeck initially struggled as he came back out in the top of the eighth, allowing a lead-off single to Caglianone before Heyman belted a double into deep left field to put two Gators in scoring position.

Nevertheless, Aschenbeck kept his wits about him to keep Florida at bay. The Aggies managed to retire the side on a Thomas ground out to second base, stranding another two runs in scoring position for the Gators.

Entering the top of the ninth, Florida had one last chance to make its mark in this ballgame. Robertson led off the frame with a one-out infield single. In the subsequent at-bat, Kurland nearly gave the Gators their first lead of the night with a fly ball into deep right field that nearly cleared the fence.

But instead, LaViolette gave the ball chase before making a highlight-worthy snag against the railing to keep Kurland off the board. Aschenbeck went on to walk Caglianone before sitting Wilson down on a swinging strikeout to seal Florida’s fate in this ballgame.

Up Next for the Gators

Florida will return to Charles Schwab Field on Monday for a loser-goes-home matchup against the NC State Wolfpack. The game will air on ESPN and 98.1FM/850AM WRUF, with first pitch set for 2 p.m. EDT.