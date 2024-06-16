Pat Dooley’s High Five: Gator Greats Deserving Of Statues

Share Facebook

You all know about the three statues in front of the football stadium (unless you have never been west of 13th Street).

Certainly, the three Heisman Trophy winners deserve statues.

I just think there should be more. We know the money is there. Let me kick in the first 10-spot.

The High Five gives you the first five I would erect:

Mouse Holloway: No question. It’s almost a stunner when he doesn’t win a national championship. Lauren Haeger: That softball stadium needs to have a statue to the player who was so dominant and won two Women’s College World Series that she was drawing comparisons to another two-way player named Babe Ruth.

Caeleb Dressel: The idea of him being immortalized in bronze as he starts a race is pretty cool, right?

The Oh-Fives: OK, it was the Oh-Fours, but how do you leave Lee Humphrey off? Two national titles with the same starting five? Crazy.

Kevin O’Sullivan: One day I could make an argument for Jac Caglianone, but he’s still playing. Sully has changed the landscape of Florida baseball.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.