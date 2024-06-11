NC State Takes Down Georgia To Advance To The College World Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

NC State is headed to the College World Series for the fourth time in school history after defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Athens Super Regional.

Going into this series, the Wolfpack had secured the No. 10 seed in the tournament with a 36-20 overall record. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs had locked up the No. 7 spot with a 42-15 overall record. The first two games finished with a pair of blowouts, with NC State winning Game 1 by a score of 19-1 and Georgia taking Game 2 in a 11-2 victory. In the end, the Wolfpack secured an 8-5 win in Game 3 to land in Omaha, where they will now face the Kentucky Wildcats (45-14) in the first round of the Men’s College World Series.

SEC vs ACC

The bracket for this year’s MCWS is finally set. Games will begin this Friday, with the top matchups from around the country setting the stage for nonstop action. This year’s College World Series pool features four squads from the SEC and four more from the ACC. North Carolina (47-14), Virginia (46-15), NC State (38-21), and Florida State (47-15) will represent the ACC. Meanwhile, Florida (34-28), Texas A&M (49-13), Kentucky (45-14), and Tennessee (55-12) will represent the SEC.

The field is set. See you Friday!#MCWS x #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/T98WN6xpju — College World Series of Omaha (@CWSOmaha) June 11, 2024

Gators Getting Hot

The Florida Gators have proven themselves this postseason, as they are now one of the final eight teams standing. UF entered the NCAA Stillwater Regional as underdogs against the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Nebraska Cornhuskers. Nevertheless, the Gators managed to prevail and pull off the upset against both squads.

Moving forward to sweep Clemson in the Super Regionals, Florida now looks to continue its journey against Texas A&M in the College World Series. This is Florida’s 14th appearance in the MCWS. Last year, the Gators made it to the College World Series Finals, but fell short against the LSU Tigers in the championship game.

The College World Series follows a slightly different format from the rest of the NCAA Tournament. With a total of eight teams, it will follow a double-elimination format, giving each team a chance to stay alive even after its first loss. When advancing to the MCWS Finals, the tournament reverts back to a best-of-three series to crown the 2024 NCAA Tournament champions.

2024 NCAA DI Baseball Tournament Bracket: https://www.ncaa.com/news/baseball/article/2024-06-08/2024-ncaa-baseball-bracket-mens-college-world-series-scores-schedule