Gators Track and Field Coach Mike Holloway Talks Team’s Success

The Florida Gators Track and Field team saw plenty of success in the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The men’s team won their third national championship in a row and seventh in school history. Meanwhile, the women’s squad finished as a runner-up while securing two individual championships. All 12 men’s national titles and the past three women’s runner-up finishes have come under head coach Mike Holloway.

Goodnight from Eugene! 🌙#GoGators 🐊https://t.co/JW0Tx229Wa — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 8, 2024

Men’s Outdoor Championship

The Florida Men’s Track and Field team ranked third in the nation entering the season. After placing fourth in the SEC Championships to claim their spot in the NCAA Championships, the Gators beat out the Auburn Tigers by one point to claim their 12th national title under Holloway.

After battling injuries since the indoor season, Robert Gregory led the charge for the Gators to grab the win. Gregory competed in the 200 meter sprint, the second-to-last event of the day. The senior sprinter ran his second-best time of the season to grab second place along with eight points for the team. This kept the Gators alive in their hopes to clinch the title in the final event: the 4×400 relay.

Coach Holloway describes Jevaughn Powell as the star of the meet. Powell competed in the 400 meter sprint, as well as both team relays. He ran a strong lead-off leg in the 4×100 relay and a crucial second leg in the 4×400 relay. In addition, Powell grabbed third in the 400 meter with a new personal-best time. Holloway went on to talk about the team’s goal of being the best, all while making this clear to the athletes.

Women’s Outdoor Championship

The Florida Women’s Track and Field team grabbed second place in the NCAA Championships. Grace Stark earned her second NCAA individual championship and first individual outdoor title as she competed in 100 meter hurdles. She finished in 12.47 seconds, which is tied for the third-fastest time in NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships history. This is also the tenth-fastest time in collegiate history, as well as a UF program record. Coach Holloway says her story will be one for the Florida history books.

Parker Valby earned her fifth NCAA individual championship of the year competing in her signature event: the 5000 meter race. The accomplishment makes her the first female distance runner in NCAA history to win five NCAA Individual Titles in a single academic year. Additionally, her time of 14:52.18 sets the collegiate record, marking her third broken record this season (Indoor 5000m, Outdoor 5000m, Outdoor 10,000m). Coach Holloway describes Valby as a vibrant athlete.

DISTANCE DOUBLE x2 🐐 🔸 Outdoor 5k COLLEGIATE RECORD

🔸 6⃣ NCAA Individual Titles

🔸 4⃣ in 2024#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/UooA2nxhIy — Gators Track and Field & Cross Country (@GatorsTF) June 8, 2024

Coach Holloway says the women’s team has been on a steady climb for the past five years. The battle for the national championship continues every year. He says the tradition, focus and passion towards being the best is present in this women’s team.

Being the Best

Holloway also stated that he never comes to work without the goal of being the best team in the nation. He strives to instill this in his athletes and coaching staff as well. They are all ready for success that will come as a result.

Coach Holloway later reflected on his team’s success. This NCAA championship, as well as the past couple of seasons, have been emotional for him as he deals with the loss of his mother in 2022. Their dream of building an incredible legacy at the University of Florida Gators Track and Field Program has started to come to fruition.