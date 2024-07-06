Pat Dooley’s High Five: Solutions For Better Summer TV Viewing

Share Facebook

Twitter

Well, COVID is far from gone. I know because I tested positive Thursday morning.

That’s the second time in less than a year for me, but neither has been horrible.

You know what is horrible? Trying to find something interesting to watch when you can’t leave the house.

The High Five is going to offer solutions for this issue with five things that would make this time of the year better (remotes sold separately):

Let’s play some real football

The spring football league is boring and takes place while other sports like college baseball and softball are in their primes. The way these players are getting paid now, there could be a weekend of college football games in July. If you win it helps your playoff and bowl chances. If you lose we won’t count it against you.

More majors

Part of the beauty of the Grand Slam is that it is truly a grand slam. But we are at a point where Tiger’s absence and the LIV are an issue. So why not add a fifth and sixth major and spread them out over July and early August?

The Olympics every summer

Hey, we can’t wait, right? Why not have it to look forward to every summer? Maybe NBC doesn’t have that kind of money, but we can work it out.

Competition at Media Days

There has to be a way to get all of those athletes and all of those coaches and all of those media members together and have something that would be worth watching more than talking heads fawning over Kirby Smart. Skills competition? Hot dog eating contest?

Two out of three in the All-Star Game

As a rule, they are boring. But what if you played three games and they counted toward the standings? Hey, I’m trying to get the Braves back into this thing.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.