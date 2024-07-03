A general view of a "It's Great to be a Florida Gator" sign in The Swamp where the Florida Gators play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. [Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports]

Florida Football 2024: Student Season Tickets Sold Out

University of Florida student season tickets have sold out for the fourth consecutive football season, the Gators Ticket Office announced Wednesday.

A limited number of single-game student tickets for select homes will be available for sale late this month. UF students can login at that time to www.FloridaGators.com/Students to secure their single-game student tickets.

Year 3 of the coach Billy Napier era kicks off at home Aug. 31 vs. Miami at 3:30 p.m.

Florida will then play back-to-back home games vs. Samford (Sept. 7) at 7 p.m. and Texas A&M (Sept. 14) at 3:30 p.m. After a week away and the first of two bye weeks, the Gators return to The Swamp to face UCF (Oct. 5) in a night game. Homecoming is set for Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky (flex) and the Gators close out their home schedule with back-to-back games vs. LSU (Nov. 16, flex) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23) at 12 p.m.

Game Time Windows (New for 2024)

  • Early: Start time between noon – 1 p.m.
  • Afternoon: Start time between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Night: Start time between 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Flex: Start time between 3:30 – 8 p.m.

Click here for more ticket information.

 

