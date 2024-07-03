Florida Football 2024: Student Season Tickets Sold Out

Share Facebook

University of Florida student season tickets have sold out for the fourth consecutive football season, the Gators Ticket Office announced Wednesday.

Another student sellout 😎 Back in The Swamp soon! pic.twitter.com/cTDSVJCoLc — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) July 3, 2024

A limited number of single-game student tickets for select homes will be available for sale late this month. UF students can login at that time to www.FloridaGators.com/Students to secure their single-game student tickets.

Year 3 of the coach Billy Napier era kicks off at home Aug. 31 vs. Miami at 3:30 p.m.

Florida will then play back-to-back home games vs. Samford (Sept. 7) at 7 p.m. and Texas A&M (Sept. 14) at 3:30 p.m. After a week away and the first of two bye weeks, the Gators return to The Swamp to face UCF (Oct. 5) in a night game. Homecoming is set for Oct. 19 vs. Kentucky (flex) and the Gators close out their home schedule with back-to-back games vs. LSU (Nov. 16, flex) and Ole Miss (Nov. 23) at 12 p.m.

Game Time Windows (New for 2024)

Early: Start time between noon – 1 p.m.

Start time between noon – 1 p.m. Afternoon: Start time between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Start time between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Night: Start time between 6 – 8 p.m.

Start time between 6 – 8 p.m. Flex: Start time between 3:30 – 8 p.m.

Click here for more ticket information.