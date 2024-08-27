Florida’s Marshall Breaks Down Matchup Vs. Miami’s Offense

Share Facebook

In case you haven’t heard, the Florida Gators will take on the Miami Hurricanes in The Swamp on Saturday.

The matchup is the first of a home-and-home series fans hope will revive a now lost annual rivalry. Jason Marshall Jr., a senior cornerback for Florida and a Miami native, had plenty to say about his hometown team.

How this Year’s Team Feels About The Game

Every rivalry game evokes emotion, it’s one of the reasons College Football is so popular. An instate rivalry, especially one as hyped up as Florida-Miami, is something that can bring a team together.

Marshall touched on this point when asked about the Gators intensity going into opening weekend.

“I think so,” Marshall said. “The team is fired up right now, now that we are six five days away from the game. I’m fired up myself. It just brings out another intensity when you know it’s game week.”

The Ever Winding Recruiting Trail

While the teams haven’t meet on the gridiron since 2019, the Gators and ‘Canes have met a number of times on the recruiting trail, including in Marshall Jr.’s recruitment.

A five star in the class of 2021, Marshall Jr. was expected to commit to Miami, reportedly giving the ‘Canes his silent commitment before picking the Gators in early August 2020.

After spending the past three years in Gainesville he hopes Florida will continue to recruit heavy in the South Florida area:

Defensive Improvements

The Gators’ defense has been a talking point all offseason after giving up 27.6 points per game last season, which ranked 75th nationally. Going into 2024, Marshall Jr. and the Gators look to update the narrative about the defensive side of the ball.

One thing that has certainly improved is the experience, mainly in the secondary. Last season the Gators trotted out true freshmen Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton at safety. True freshman Ja’Keem Jackson was thrown into the fire when junior cornerback Devin Moore missed numerous games in 2023.

In addition to each of those players being a year and a few hundred snaps more experienced, the Gators brought in three DB transfers who are expected to see the field plenty in the 2024 campaign.

How Gators Matchup Against Miami’s Offense

Two players to look out for on Miami’s offense are incoming transfer QB Cam Ward and Sr. wideout Xavier Restrepo. Marshall Jr. identified both as “great players” and players who his unit will have to keep an extra eye on.

The Gators will take on Miami at 3:30 p.m. (ABC, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) in a sold-out Swamp on Saturday.