For some former Florida standouts, NFL dreams realized – for others, crushed

It’s that time again, when some NFL dreams come to life — and others are crushed. That’s right, roster cutdown day came and went at 4 p.m. Tuesday, leaving us with the aftermath.

Of course, there are plenty of former Florida Gators whose day went one of the two possible ways.

You Made the Cut

Let’s start with the positive news. All the guys you expected to make NFL rosters did just that. Anthony Richardson hopes to establish himself as the Colts’ QB1. 49ers first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall, who’s been dealing with some injuries through training camp, looks to get healthy and be a contributor on a Super Bowl contending team.

Kyle Pitts, for the first time in his NFL career, gets to play with an established quarterback in Atlanta. His college quarterback, Kyle Trask, seems to have secured his spot as Baker Mayfield’s backup in Tampa Bay.

Young players like Zach Carter and Amari Burney, whose status was unsure, made their rosters.

For these players (and other Gators like them), the real work starts now.

Not For Long

Unfortunately for this following group of Florida alum, where they’ll call home next is up in the air.

Perhaps most notable of yesterday’s cuts was the Kansas City Chiefs releasing former standout and New York Giants first-rounder Kadarius Toney. The electric playmaker represented the NFL’s premier team the past two seasons, which means he’s a two-time Super Bowl champion (not a bad thing to fall back on). In his first Super Bowl, against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, Toney was one of the heroes, ripping off a game record 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, when the Chiefs needed it most. He added a receiving touchdown in the deciding quarter as well.

Though the 2023-2024 season ended with another ring, there wasn’t much glitz and glamour for the receiver. For much of the season, Toney was the subject of criticism for dropped passes (some of which resulted in interceptions) that hindered Kansas City’s offense. In the end, he was inactive for all four playoff games.

If another team comes calling, he’ll first have to prove his hands are reliable before he gets a chance to be the game-breaker he was in college.

Source: Chiefs are releasing WR Kadarius Toney. pic.twitter.com/rKsYOF9oQ1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

Another former first-rounder, C.J. Henderson, was let go by the Houston Texans, his third stop in the pros. Henderson hasn’t been able to gain momentum so far in his five-year career, with Jacksonville trading him, then Carolina and Houston cutting him.

The #Texans will release CB C.J. Henderson, the former No. 9 overall pick from the 2020 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/c1S5gUvdrK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2024

A pair of former quarterbacks were released from their squads as well.

The Baltimore Ravens relieved Emory Jones of his duties. Jones, who ended his collegiate career at Cincinnati, was Florida’s starter in the 2021 season. From there, he moved on to Arizona State and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Feleipe Franks was waived by the Panthers, though not at his collegiate position. Franks made the transition to tight end, where both he and NFL teams figured there was more of a future for him. Given his 6-foot-6, 230-pound frame, the change was one that had potential.

The #Panthers are waiving TE Feleipe Franks, per source. The onetime Florida and Arkansas QB is likely to land on the practice squad if he clears. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2024

It Might Not be Over Yet

Tuesday’s cuts doesn’t necessarily mean the end of these guys’ careers, or even the end of their season. Teams will fill their practice squads and replace injured players. Opportunities will open and make way for cut players, possibly even some of these former Gators.