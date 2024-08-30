Florida Volleyball Tops Colorado State In Season-Opener

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators volleyball team started the 2024 season with a gritty win against the Colorado State Rams in Ft. Collins, Colo. No. 11 Florida ousted the Rams 3-1, winning all but the final set by fewer than five points.

Consistent Back-And-Forth

Throughout the Friday night match, neither team was able to find its rhythm and pull away from the other.

As the game began, Florida and Colorado State traded points, with neither team being able to separate by more than four. Returning libero Elli McKissock helped steady the Gators, recording six digs in the first set and an ace that came during a separating four-point run for Florida. McKissock, assisted by sophomore opposite hitter Kennedy Martin’s six first-set kills, was able to help Florida draw out the first set 25-21.

S1 | Killin’ it! Kennedy Martin with 3 kills early in the match! Florida 9-10 Colorado State#GoGators pic.twitter.com/UL9COfoWNO — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 31, 2024

The second set saw much of the same, as both the Gators and Rams were unable to separate again by more than four points. Each team recorded a run of three, but neither saw their lead stick around until the Gators concluded the set 25-21 on a Martin kill.

Set 2 goes to the Gators 🐊 Florida: 25 | Colorado State: 21#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Ma41NqW5dD — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 31, 2024

In the possible deciding set, yet again both teams were stuck in a tug-of-war for the lead, with the two seemingly matching each point. Florida was able to pull away to a 24-21 late lead, but Colorado State drew back. With a Taylor Pagan ace and an Emery Herman block, Colorado State took the set, 26-24.

The final set was the outlier amongst the sets. Florida got off to an aggressive start, beginning 5-0. It never let that lead disappear, winning 25-11.

New Contributors

Florida’s Rocky Mountain State win was assisted by the play of multiple offseason additions.

Florida was led Friday by freshman setter Taylor Parks. Although showing some freshman nerves and inconsistencies, Parks was able to remain a steady force for the Gators. The setter recorded 44 assists, including 13 in her first collegiate set. She also had two notable dump kills in the first set. Parks is starting in place redshirt sophomore setter Alexis Stucky, who is still rehabbing an ACL tear.

The starting lineup also featured freshman middle blocker Alec Rothe starting, while fellow freshman middle blocker Jaela Auguste also played in every set. Auguste played a key role in the Florida victory, recording four kills, including one that ended the first set. Auguste’s presence in the middle took attention away from her teammates, allowing for the Florida offense to run more efficiently.

On top of the freshman contributions, UNLV transfer Isabel Martin, started at the outside-hitter position and recorded 11 kills on 21 attempts.

The Martin Show

As was the case in many games last season, Martin was the star of the match. Martin recorded 25 kills in the four-set match, hitting an impressive .568. She also dug five balls and committed only three errors. Martin went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury late in the fourth set.

S4 | Martin Duo With 33 combined kills the Martin’s keep us on top‼️ Florida: 15 | Colorado State: 8#GoGators pic.twitter.com/Xze4xaPZNb — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) August 31, 2024

Next Up

Florida (1-0) will face Northern Colorado in Greeley at 8 p.m. (ESPN+) Saturday, the second of three matches in Colorado this weekend.