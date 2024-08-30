SEC Schedule Roundup Week 1

Share Facebook

Twitter

SEC Domination

Football season just began, and the SEC is already dominating. Here are some notable games happening this weekend.

Arkansas kicked off the first game of the SEC on Thursday, sweeping UAPB 70-0. Although Arkansas finished the 2023 season with a 4-8 record, the Razorbacks enter the season on a high note.

Another SEC team blowout occurred Thursday night as Mizzou, with the home-field advantage, swept Murray State 51-0. The Tigers continued to build upon last season’s 10-2 record with their Thursday win.

SEC Games this Weekend

Even if you missed the first two SEC games of this week, there are plenty to watch this weekend.

Oklahoma vs. Temple @ 7 p.m. Friday

Georgia vs. Clemson @12 p.m. Saturday

Vanderbilt vs. Virginia Tech @ 12 p.m. Saturday

Florida vs. UMiami @ 3 p.m. Saturday

Tennessee vs. Chattanooga @ 12:45 p.m. Saturday

Texas vs. Colorado State @ 3 p.m. Saturday

South Carolina vs. Old Dominion @ 4:15 p.m. Saturday

Mississippi State vs. Eastern Kentucky @ 6 p.m. Saturday

Alabama vs. Western Kentucky @ 7 p.m. Saturday

Ole Miss vs. Furman @ 7 p.m. Saturday

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M @ 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Kentucky vs. Southern Mississippi @ 7:45 p.m. Saturday

LSU vs. USC @7:30 p.m. Sunday

Bulldogs vs. Tigers

On Saturday, Georgia and Clemson go head-to-head in the 2024 Aflac Kickoff game at noon. No.1 Georgia is heavily favored against No. 14 Clemson, however, the game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with neither team having home-field advantage.

https://x.com/MBStadium/status/1828881649884373268

The Bulldogs are coming off a strong 13-1 season in 2023, while the Tigers are looking to build upon their 9-3 foundation from their 2023 season.

With Senior and Heisman Trophy front-runner Carson Beck returning, the Bulldogs’ will have a solid offense. While Tigers’ quarterback Cade Klubnik isn’t as notable as Beck, their linebacker Barrett Carter is a force to be reckoned with. The All-American linebacker is one of the best in the ACC, as he enters the season with 170 tackles, 9.0 sacks and 15 pass breakups. The game will truly be a test of the Bulldogs’ offense vs. the Tigers’ defense.

Notre Dame @ Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Aggies have the home advantage, but are seeded No. 20, while the Fighting Irish are seeded No. 7.

However, the Aggies are slightly more favored going into the match-up, despite their seeding and 7-6 record from last year. Texas A&M also enter the 2024 season with new head coach Mike Elko who replaced Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies’ coach for the last six seasons.

Elko spoke on his thoughts going into Saturday’s game and discussed what the team needs to do in order to be successful this weekend and season.

On the other hand, Notre Dame is coming off a strong 2023 season with a 10-3 record. The Fighting Irish finished the 2023 season with a three-game winning streak.

LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans

For the last SEC game of the weekend, the LSU Tigers play the USC Trojans. The two teams will both play away in the Las Vegas Kickoff Classic, as the game is set for kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Allegiant Stadium. The N0.13 seeded Tigers is projected to beat the No. 23 seeded Trojans.

LSU Coach Brian Kelly says that the team has done a great job in fall camp, and he’s excited to see what the team is going to do this weekend.

Both teams have new, but big-name quarterbacks for Sunday’s game. For LSU, Garrett Nussmeier, the runner-up of the 2023 Heisman Trophy will lead the Tigers in offense. USC quarterback, Jayden Maiava, transferred from UNLV, and he will be the back-up quarterback to Miller Moss this season.