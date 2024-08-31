P.K. Yonge Loses Battle Up Front To Fall To Crescent City

Share Facebook

Twitter

By Dalton Sallengs and Haley Black

The P.K. Yonge Blue Wave lost 28-14 to the Crescent City Raiders in their first game in front of the home fans this season.

The Raiders (1-0) jumped out to an early two-score lead Friday, and the Blue Wave did not have enough in the tank for a second-half surge, falling to 1-1.

P.K. Yonge vs. Crescent City opening game. Blue waves warming up game set to kickoff at 7pm. #ESPNWRUF pic.twitter.com/eoaSnJ70lG — Jelianys (@Jelianys_11) August 30, 2024

Ground Game

Air It Out

The battle in the trenches was the difference in this matchup, as Crescent City saw three different players score on the ground while P.K. Yonge could only muster 22 rushing yards as a team. The Blue Wave only ran the ball 14 times, with PKY assistant coach Sir Jackson describing the gameplan as “We pass the ball, that’s what we do.”

The biggest bright spot for the Blue Wave was quarterback AJ Powers. He completed 55% of his passes in route to 237 yards and two touchdowns. He also had two interceptions in the fourth quarter.

Powers’ connection with two of his wide receivers was noticeable, as he targeted Ty Moses and Brenden Brockington seven times each, which resulted in 160 yards and two touchdowns. One of Powers interceptions appeared to be from a miscommunication with his receivers, as there was no blue jerseys in the area.

Second-Half Physicality

The energy of the game swung quickly in the second half, when P.K. Yonge marched the ball 90 yards for a score on a 17-play drive that tied the game at 14 apiece.

Crescent City responded on its next drive in quick order with an 11-yard rushing touchdown. This bled into the fourth quarter, where the officials began having to separate the teams. Multiple players were ejected with nine minutes to go in the game. The P.K. Yonge sideline received a warning from the officials two plays later.

Up Next

The Blue Wave will look to right the ship as they travel to play Jacksonville Young Kids In Motion (0-1) next week at 6:30 p.m.