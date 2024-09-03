Packers vs. Eagles South American Battle

Share Facebook

Twitter

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is here as games will be broadcast all week, starting Thursday night through Sunday.

However, Friday prompts a special occasion as the Green Bay Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The matchup will mark the first-ever NFL game in Brazil at Neo Quimica Arena and in South America.

This may be the country’s first NFL game, but Brazil has had a prominent NFL fanbase for years. The country has even sponsored flag football leagues.

Jalen Hurst commented on his excitement to play in Brazil.

Packers Hot Seat

Jordan Love led the Packers in becoming one of the hottest teams in the NFL last year. The team earned the No. 7 seed in the NFC and knocked the Dallas Cowboys off their feet in the wild card round. However, they came up short in the divisional round against the Niners to conclude their postseason run.

In the regular season, Love threw for 2, 150 yards and 18 touchdowns with just one interception. If the Packers compete at the level they did last season, there is no doubt that Love could be in the talks of a potential MVP candidate.

Love’s Prominent Offense

On offense, the Packers have two wide receiver returners who showed out in their rookie season. Collectively both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks recorded a total of 2,058 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Packers contribute on all three levels and are forceful in breaking up the interior while being a disruptive force. A name that continues to make its way in headlines is Quay Walker, a 2022 first round pick. In his first two seasons he recorded 239 total tackles, 10 pass breakups, four sacks, and three forced fumbles.

This season, fans should keep an eye on Josh Jacobs as he is expected to be explosive on offense. Jacobs has expressed that he feels a sense of stability and adjusting to the team was easy.

Jalen Hurts Comeback Season

After having lost the 2023 Super Bowl, and rocked in the super wildcard in 2024 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles are in their revenge era. Despite, their shortcomings the past two seasons Hurts and the team have prepared for the moment they step onto the field.

However, there still may struggle after having to slightly rebuild some areas. The loss of center Jason Kelce can’t be understated along with the loss of cornerback James Bradberry. The addition of running back Saquon Barkley is just what the Eagles offense needed in running the ball. Especially, since he is a guy who is hard to break on the first contact.

NFC Face Off

Estamos indo para o Brasil! 🇧🇷 Week 1's game will be in São Paulo against the Eagles. 📰: https://t.co/t4Wy4TYR0R#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/SQWOp5AFhH — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 10, 2024

While the Eagles are favored to win the game, fans should expect to see Love and his offense come at full force. The game will be aired on ABC at 8:15 p.m. Friday.