Eastside Volleyball Duo Lead Charge For Third Win

The Eastside Rams defeated the Chiefland Indians in high school volleyball 3-0 Tuesday night. Despite the score sheet displaying a sweep, the Indians (0-4) put up a strong fight throughout the contest.

Stars At Forefront

Early into the match, Eastside seniors Joanna Williams, daughter of Rams coach Rachel Williams, and Samiyah Daniels showed that their performance would be crucial if the host Rams (3-2) wanted to improve to three wins on the season.

Williams, a setter and outside hitter, opened the first game with an ace, setting the tone for the physicality the rest of the way.

The athleticism of the Rams did not stop there. Both Daniels and libero Kieara Hall made plays across the court, setting up Eastside for success out of the gate.

The Indians would score nine straight points, but the comeback fell short and the Rams were able to secure the important first-set win.

Third-Set Heroics

Following a fast-paced second set, Chiefland came out strong in what would be the final set of the match. Late in the third, the Indians were up 20-14, looking to extend the match to a fourth set.

Williams was all over the court, making smart decisions from different positions.

The intensity on the court was apparent as Daniels continued to show off her strength with a massive spike to tie the game at 22 a piece.

Eastside would go on to win the set 25-22, erasing a six-point deficit to complete the sweep.

Starting Season Right

Coach Williams said she was relieved the Rams came out on top after a shaky third set.

Having a win percentage above .500 for just the second time this year, Williams said the team has a lot of promise, especially due to their star players.

“We have potential to really block and kill well, but we need to get the passing and setting where it needs to be,” Williams said. “So far, Samiyah, Kieara, Joanna and Kennedy have been our top workers that we can expect to generate success.”

Up Next

The Rams will host Interlachen (2-2) at 6p.m. today.