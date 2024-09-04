Georgia Gears Up for Tennessee Tech Test

Share Facebook

The Georgia Bulldogs have solidified themselves as one of the most all-around units in the nation after toppling the #14 Clemson Tigers 34-3 in Kirby Smart’s ninth-straight home opener win.

Despite the Bulldog’s continual domination, a record like that is no easy feat, with coaches like Brian Kelly going 0-3 in home openers since taking over as the head coach at LSU in 2022.

Time to Prove Their Game

On Saturday, the Bulldogs will head back to Athens to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles for its first home game of the season. This will also be the first game played in Sanford Stadium following extensive offseason renovations that increased its seating capacity from 92,746 to 93,033.

Magill, Felton Honored at New Sanford Stadium Press Box Read More:https://t.co/lUlqQHj6pm pic.twitter.com/oHk63ZSebO — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) September 2, 2024

Saturday’s matchup will be the third time these two programs have faced off in a series that the Bulldogs control 2-0.

Despite taking on an unranked FCS school, both schools will have the opportunity to showcase its depth. For Tennessee Tech, they’ll have an opportunity to gauge where they stand against the best team in the nation.

Etienne still on the Outs

For Georgia, questions still remain about the debut of its star transfer RB, Trevor Etienne, following his Week 1 suspension that came from his arrest in March of this year. Kirby Smart has yet to confirm if the suspension was related to his offseason DUI.

On the other hand, there isn’t much necessity to rush to get Etienne on the field, as Georgia has talent in the RB position.

Who to Keep an Eye Out for

Expect them to rotate in the backfield throughout the game but one name to pay attention to will be former walk-on, RB Cash Jones. The Texas native was able to find the endzone in last weeks win over Clemson, totaling 13 reps and two completions for 14 yards before adding a 15-yard touchdown run to cap Georgia’s scoring.

During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, Smart spoke about Jones and the value that walk-ons have had on its program.

Another name for Georgia fans to look out for is sophomore QB, Gunner Stockton. Stockton is coming off of a solid performance, throwing a pair of touchdowns, for the Bulldogs in their 63-3 beatdown over FSU in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

The sophomore is expected to take over the starting quarterback job for Georgia next season. The reps he puts in this weekend will surely give Georgia and it’s fans a glimpse into what the next couple years may look like.