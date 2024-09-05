Eastside Volleyball Secures 4-1 Win Against Interlachen

Share Facebook

The Eastside Rams pulled off a 4-1 volleyball win against the visiting Interlachen Rams on Wednesday to advance to a 4-2 record.

Eastside was prepared with a strong offense and aggressive defensive players who held their ground against Interlachen (2-3). Serve receive seemed to be the only weak spot in Eastside’s otherwise strong performance.

Dynamic Duo

Eastside has five seniors on the team, all standout players. Samiyah Daniels leads with 55 kills and 24 blocks five games into the season. She is assisted by senior Joanna Williams, who has 42 assists, 20 aces, 23 digs and 15 kills. These two made remarkable, game-stopping plays against Interlachen, leaving their opponents stuck in their shoes. Williams, hitting from the middle, delivered powerful cross-court shots and put up a strong defensive wall against Interlachen’s attacks.

Throwing Down Aces

Early in the match, Williams made a statement with her serving. She helped her team pull away from the competition with three aces in the first set, followed by four kills from Daniels.

Eastside ran a 6-2 offense for most of the match, with Williams playing both right side and setter. This allowed Essence Davis, a junior, to play back-row setter and contribute from the service line.

Redemption

In the third set, Interlachen came back with a strong serve, forcing Eastside to hesitate and struggle to make plays. Interlachen secured a 25-21 third-set win, pushing the match to a fourth set.

However, Eastside came out strong in the fourth, building a 17-9 lead. Interlachen fought back, closing the gap to 24-18. On match point, Eastside’s serve receive set up a calculated tip from Davis, which forced Interlachen into an off-the-net pass. The setter’s double touch ended the game with a 25-18 victory for Eastside.

Up Next

Eastside, winner of three consecutive matches, plays at Oak Hall (6-0) at 6 p.m. today. Interlachen plays at Bradford (1-4) at 7 p.m. today.