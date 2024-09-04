Chiefs vs. Ravens to Open 2024 NFL Regular Season

Share Facebook

The 2024 NFL season is set to kick off Thursday night with a battle of two contenders.

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest to three-peat as Super Bowl champs, an honor no other team has achieved. Meanwhile, an improved Baltimore Ravens squad seeks revenge after their loss last season in the AFC Championship game.

ONE WEEK UNTIL THE BIGGEST KICKOFF WEEKEND EVER. FOUR DAYS OF FOOTBALL. TWO CONTINENTS. ALL 32 TEAMS. #Kickoff2024 #ThisIsFootballCountry — NFL (@NFL) August 29, 2024

Heavyweights in Action: Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to make history this season. Despite their lackluster offense in the 2023 regular season, the Chiefs shocked the league and won the Super Bowl. This would be their third championship in five years, stamping themselves as a true dynasty.

In the offseason, the front office confronted issues in the receiving room by signing WR Marquise Brown for one year. Additionally, they drafted WR Xavier Worthy with their first-round pick, a key threat that could bring back shades of the “Legion of Zoom” era for Kansas City. Other major positives for the Chiefs include the contract extensions of C Creed Humphrey and DT Chris Jones, both of whom proved themselves vital with their appearance in the last two Super Bowl wins.

Despite Marquise Brown’s inactivity for Week 1 (shoulder), TE Travis Kelce is confident in what his team is capable of. Kansas City enters the 2024 season with the best odds to win the Super Bowl via BetMGM (+500).

Heavyweights in Action: Baltimore Ravens

Following his second MVP season, QB Lamar Jackson looks to follow through on his draft-day promise of adding another Super Bowl ring to Baltimore’s collection.

This time around, the electrifying dual-threat star will have another formidable threat in the backfield: RB Derrick Henry. On the defensive end, DL Nnamdi Madubuike earned a massive four-year, $98 million contract. Madubuike was among the league’s best interior defenders, tallying 13 sacks and earning second-team All Pro Honors for the Ravens. Joining him will be their first-round draft pick, CB Nate Wiggins, who was a standout player in the preseason.

Head coach John Harbaugh is looking forward to the AFC Championship rematch, ready to contend for a title once again. Baltimore holds the third best odds to win the Super Bowl(+1000) via BetMGM.

Tune in to the season opener on Thursday at 8:20 pm on NBC.