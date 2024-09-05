Florida Freshman QB Lagway To Make First Start

Share Facebook

Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is set to make his first start for Florida at home Saturday against Samford.

Starting quarterback Graham Mertz is sidelined due to concussion protocol. Mertz was injured late in the third quarter of the 41-17 loss to Miami last Saturday.

Coach Billy Napier said during his news conference Wednesday night that Mertz has been unable to practice this week. Napier said Mertz was doing better.

Lagway entered the game in the fourth quarter against Miami and led three series, which included a nine-play, 58-yard touchdown drive where he was able to showcase his arm strength and running ability. He finished 3-of-6 for 31 yards with an interception.

Napier noted what he wants to see from Lagway on Saturday against the Bulldogs:

Lagway’s Legacy

Lagway was named the 2023 National Gatorade Player of the Year. He also received the Bobby Dodd National Back of the Year, 2023 MaxPreps Player of the Year, 2023 Elite 11 National High School Quarterback of the Year and 2023 National Quarterback Club High School Quarterback of the Year. The five-star recruit is 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds.

In his senior season for Willis High School in Texas, he threw for 4,604 yards with 58 touchdowns and completing just over 72% of his passes. Lagway committed to Florida early and continued to stand firm in his decision despite rumors of switching last minute. He chose Florida over schools like Texas A&M, LSU, USC and more.

Saturday’s Game

Lagway has been taking snaps with the first team offense all week.

“It’s huge that he actually got to play a little bit Week 1 and just relative to what he’s taking on now,” Napier said. “He’s been out there and kind of been through that process. He prepared in the 10-day prep for Miami and he went through that entire thing and I think, obviously, he’s gotten all the reps with the ones, working with the first offense not the second offense.”

Napier said he remains confident in the Gators, despite the outcome of Miami’s game.

Florida will get a chance to gain its confidence back in The Swamp on Saturday night against 0-1 Samford (7 p.m., SEC Network+, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).