Sun Devils Look to Burn the Bulldogs

Arizona State (1-0) will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

Winning Starts and Takeaways

Both teams are looking to keep their wining streak alive as they enter week two of game play. The Bulldogs played Eastern Kentucky Aug 31., crushing them 56-7.

A key takeaway: strong Mississippi State offense Mississippi.

The offense especially exceled on the receiving end, as the MSU wide receivers outplayed the defense, each having at least 50 yards in receiving. However, a challenged noted was the lack of run blocking and defense, which could be a problem in the upcoming weeks for the Bulldogs.

Arizona State also had a big win of their own as they beat Wyoming 48-7 Saturday. An important aspect to their win was the teams ability to force turnovers. The strong defense, which create two interceptions and a fumble recovery, has a good chance of causing issues for the Bulldog offense.

Home field advantage for the Sun Devils will also play a huge part to the Arizona State Mississippi State matchup.

https://twitter.com/TheSunDevils/status/1830685030852764038

Key Players

Starters for Mississippi State Kelly Akharaiyi and Corey Ellington will both be out on Saturday against Eastern Kentucky. On the other hand, in two weeks Mississippi State will deliver its first-ever SEC player availability report which will reveal players ability to play in upcoming games.

Looking forward, some key players expected to create big plays for the bulldogs are Blake Shapen (QB), Kevin Coleman Jr. (WR), Jordan Mosley (WR), Isaac Smith (DB) and Zakari Tillman (LB). On the other side of the game, the Sun Devils look strong with Sam Leavitt (QB), Kyson Brown (RB), Clayton Smith (DL), Cameron Skattebo (RB), and Zyrus Fiaseu (LB).

https://twitter.com/HailStateFB/status/1830021671740408198

New Era of Sun Devil Football

As coach Kenny Dillingham steps into the new coaching role for Arizona State team dynamic has changed for the better. Dillingham played from ASU and now plans to lead then to a winning season. Fans are excited for this new season and have high hopes. Jeff Lebby gives credit to this new football team Dillingham has created.

Kickoff for Saturday is set set for 10: 30 p.m. ET on ESPN.