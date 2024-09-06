Gators Football Looking to Redeem Themselves

Share Facebook

Twitter

This Saturday, Gators Football will have their second game of the season against the Samford Bulldogs.

The Gators are looking to redeem themselves after last week’s painful 41-17 loss against Miami.

Both the Gators and the Bulldogs are 0-1, but the Gators are heavily predicted to win in the Swamp this weekend.

https://twitter.com/GatorsFB/status/1830674554106053019

What to Expect for the Gators

Freshman five-star recruit quarterback DJ Lagway, will make his first career start as he steps in for injured starter Graham Mertz. Mertz suffered a concussion in the final quarter of last week’s game against Miami.

The pressure is on as Gator fans are looking at Lagway to redeem the Gators from a bad opener to the season.

Against Miami, Lagway went 3-for-6 for 31 yards and had a successful interception against the Hurricanes. Lagway also led UF on a 58-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

Lagway starting won’t be the only change Gator fans see on the field this Saturday. Florida will be without four defensive starters: S Asa Turner (lower body), Devin Moore (upper body), DB Sharif Denson (unspecified) and DL Joey Slackman (unspecified).

Other Gators out due to injury:

QB Graham Mertz (concussion protocol)

DL Jamari Lyons (ankle surgery, out for season)

WR Kahleil Jackson (knee surgery, out for season)

The Gators need to 110% this weekend. They have a lot to prove and improve upon in Saturday’s game.

Samford bringing their all

Like the Gators, Samford is 0-1 after losing their season-opener game against West Georgia. The Bulldogs put up a good fight but lost 29-38.

Samford’s coach, Chris Hatcher is on his 10th season with the Bulldogs. Hatcher said his team did some things good, but as whole, they didn’t play well enough.

Despite not seeming to have high expectations for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s match against the Gators, Coach Hatcher says he’s excited to see what his team can do during the rest of their games this season.

Samford and Florida are meeting for the fourth time in program history. The previous time the two went head-to-head was in 2021, when Florida took victory over the Bulldogs in a 70-52 win over Samford.

The Bulldogs will certainly be looking to redeem themselves from last week, as well as from the last time they played the Gators.

Coach Hatcher says his gameplan for this weekend is to prevent Florida from making big plays and make them work hard to move the ball down the field.

The Bulldogs successfully did these things last time they faced the Gators in 2021, which brought them a lot of success until the second half, where they were leading 42-35, only to struggle in the 3rd and 4th quarters.

Kickoff will be at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Game coverage can be streamed on SEC Network+ and air on Gainesville ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.