Eastside Football Shows Resilience In Tough Loss Against Buchholz

The Eastside Rams fought hard Friday against the Buchholz Bobcats at Citizens Field, losing 35-7, to drop to a 1-2 start to the season.

The score does not reflect the relentless defense Eastside displayed throughout the game, with many key stops at the 10-yard line and aggressive offensive plays from freshman quarterback Andrew Sutherland and wide receiver Daijon “Honey Mustard” Johnson. Despite having only five seniors, Eastside has plenty of potential to build a strong team.

Heart vs. Size

Buchholz (3-0) played a physical game, starting off the night by scoring on its first possession, with running back Jasiah Powell powering through the Eastside defense.

After the score, Eastside held strong, limiting Buchholz to just seven points going into halftime after a missed field-goal attempt. Eastside’s players were smaller and younger than most of Buchholz’s, which forced them to play harder and smarter to match their opponent’s skill and physicality.

With five minutes left in the third quarter, Eastside forced a dropped punt return by Buchholz. In a scramble for the ball, Eastside’s determination and heart gave it the advantage. This allowed Sutherland to execute a calculated play, finding Johnson for a perfect 40-yard sideline catch to score.

Inspiring the Youth

Eastside’s community calls itself a “Ramily,” and they embody that spirit. The crowd cheered for Eastside from beginning to end, win or lose, bringing energy that fueled the Rams.

Local boys who play tackle and flag football attend every Eastside game, learning from the players and building connections with them. When asked what they wanted to be when they grew up, they said:

“I want to play for Eastside when I grow up. They’ve taught me everything I know about football.”

These young fans wanted to high-five every player and encourage them to “keep their heads up” because the season is far from over.

Despite a loss to a highly ranked team, this experience will only better prepare the Rams for the rest of the competition this season. By inspiring the youth and getting kids involved in their community, Eastside is already winning. As they continue to progress and their community grows, the Rams will become unstoppable in all aspects.

Up Next

The Rams will host Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.