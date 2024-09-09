Monday Night Football Kicks off with the Jets and the 49ers

Monday Night Football is back and better than ever. Tonight, the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers go head to head at the 49ers home turf, Levi’s Stadium.

Tonight’s game is a big one for the Jets as Aaron Rodgers makes his return to the field after suffering a season ending injury last season opener.

Rodger’s Injury Update

After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets last April. During the Jets season opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 11, he was sacked by former Bills Defensive End Leonard Floyd. The tackle led to the quarterback rupturing his left Achilles tendon four snaps into the game. He has yet to make a single appearance on the field ever since.

On September 14, the former Packer went through surgery with a “speed bridge” in hopes of quickening up his recovery process. He later took to the sidelines on crutches for the Week 4 game against the Chiefs, before ultimately missing all 16 games. There was lots of talk on when Rodgers would have his return; multiple reports stated mid-December, but he never spoke up about a specific date.

Well, it is official. Rodgers makes his return tonight in the Bay.

The four-time NFL MVP turns 41 in December, and is coming off an injury that has ended numerous careers. Some think that there is potential retirement nearby but in January, Rodgers took to the media to state that he is under contract until the 2025-2026 season and is anticipating to play beyond 2024.

It has been 543 days since Aaron Rodgers said “I've made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Now we are 1 day away from getting to really see it 🔥 pic.twitter.com/inFlerqJ0T — NYJ MIKE (@NyjMike) September 8, 2024

Ricky Pearsall Update

On August 31, Ricky Pearsall, 49ers first round pick in this year’s NFL draft, was shot by a 17-year-old in an attempted armed robbery over his Rolex.

The bullet miraculously missed his vital organs, but was initially listed as ‘serious but stable condition’. He was fortunately released from the hospital just 24 hours after he was shot.

49ers general manager, John Lynch, says that Pearsall is doing ‘remarkably well’. Lynch went on further to say that he is confident that the 24-year-old rookie will eventually help the team this season, but they are being cautious at this time.

Ricky Pearsall, will not be making his NFL debut in tonight’s Monday Night Football game, however, he is expected to make a full recovery.