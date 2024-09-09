Colorado’s Sanders faces Criticism After loss To Nebraska

Share Facebook

The Deion Sanders-led Colorado Buffaloes found themselves in a difficult situation Saturday, losing to Nebraska 28-10.

While Colorado looked lost on the field Saturday, Sanders is making headlines for reasons off the field. Sanders first addressed the Buffaloes’ issues regarding their offensive line and the lack of protection for their quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion’s son.

“We got to be able to handle the pressure,” Deion Sanders said, “not just the pressure of them rushing the passer, but the pressure of the game.”

Sanders attributed the game to just being “one of those bad days.”

Nebraska is a team that Colorado beat 36-14 last year.

“The way we started is just not indicative of who we are, and we just never got it together.”

Offensive line struggles

Colorado’s offensive line did not handle the pressure well, giving up six sacks on the day. This led to a 23-of-38 passing day for Shedeur, including an interception. Colorado went 4-of-14 on third-down conversions. Shedeur left the game in the fourth quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Colorado’s running backs could only manage 16 yards through the first three quarters of the game.

“Protections were a problem, and I’m trying to be polite and say it because I can say the same thing you’re thinking, but if I say it, you’d say I’m throwing my guys up under the bus,” Sanders said, “I’m not doing that whatsoever.”

Off-the-field criticism

Two days after the game concluded, the focus is now on coach Sanders and his approach to coaching.

Sanders faced criticism Sunday regarding a X post he made a day after Colorado’s ugly loss to Nebraska. In the post, he showcased a series of pictures of himself at Saturday’s game. The post made its rounds on the social media platform. Several people across X reposted his post, criticizing him.

Critics believe Sanders posting pictures of himself after an embarrassing loss is far from professional.

One post read, “Just all about me, me, me. Nothing more. Dude is in over his head.”

To add to the social media storm Sanders found himself the center of NFL executives starting to pay increased attention to Sanders regarding his coaching style and promotion of his son Shedeur.