Logano Wins Wild NASCAR Race At Atlanta

In the 10 seasons since the current playoff format was introduced to the NASCAR Cup Series, two-time series champion Joey Logano has made the Championship five times. His quest to add a sixth appearance began with a bang Sunday, winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta to punch his ticket to the Round of 12.

It’s Logano’s second trip to Victory Lane this season, his second at Atlanta and the 34th win of his career. Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez came just short of winning both races at Atlanta this season, settling for a second-place finish.

Logano’s Penske teammates also had good performances. Ryan Blaney won Stage 1 and finished third, while Austin Cindric led a race-high 92 laps, won Stage 2 and finished 10th. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman had the highest average running position at 5.26, which he converted into a fifth-place finish.

Trouble For Contenders

Sunday’s race could have gone better for several championship contenders, including top seed Kyle Larson. On lap 56, Larson lost control of his No. 5 Chevrolet in turn 2 and slammed into the outside wall. Another playoff driver, Chase Briscoe, was collected in a crash after he was unable to avoid Larson’s car. Both drivers walked away from the accident, but their race was over.

HUGE WRECK FOR KYLE LARSON AND CHASE BRISCOE! Both #NASCARPlayoffs contenders are out before the end of Stage 1. pic.twitter.com/UJsGpF097O — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 8, 2024

2017 champion Martin Truex Jr.’s day also ended early after he was involved in a crash with Chris Buescher and Ryan Blaney. It continues a miserable stretch of races for Truex, who has only finished above 24th once since June 23. Finally, coming to the checkered flag, Denny Hamlin and Harrison Burton were among the drivers caught up in an accident started by Ross Chastain and Bubba Wallace.

Joey Logano WINS at Atlanta, but they’re WRECKING BEHIND HIM! #NASCARPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/I1miHuN0AL — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 8, 2024

The Road Ahead

Logano’s win locks him into the Round of 12, but there are still 11 spots for the remaining playoff drivers to fight for. Blaney leads the standings with 2071 points, while Brad Keselowski, Burton, Truex Jr. and Briscoe are on the wrong side of the cut line. The first elimination is still two weeks away, so plenty can and will change between now and then.

Next week, the Cup Series travels to New York for the second to last road course race of the season at Watkins Glen International, a track Hendrick Motorsports has dominated since 2017. The Go Bowling at the Glen is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday and will be televised on USA Network.