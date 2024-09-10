Bucs Tie NFL Streak With Opening Win

Share Facebook

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the visiting Washington Commanders 37-20 Sunday, their fourth consecutive season-opening win to tie for the second-longest streak in the NFL.

Tampa scored 37 points in the game for the first time since their loss in Houston Week 9 of last season and the most in a season opener since 2018.

Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, last season’s Heisman Trophy winner, ran for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

Mayfield’s Hot Start

Bucs QB Baker Mayfield completed 24 of 30 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns. Mayfield ran for 21 yards, which included an 11-yarder on third down that set up the Bucs for their final touchdown of the game.

Daniels spent most of his time scrambling against the Buccaneer defense. Daniels scored his first touchdown to bring the Commanders within 23-14 in the third quarter.

Mayfield capped off his third touchdown pass of the game to Jake McMillan. Mayfield found receiver Mike Evans for two touchdowns.

Bucs’ Injury Update

Before and during the game, the Bucs lost three of six offensive linemen, including Calijah Kancey and Logan Hall on the practice field. Zyon McCollum suffered a concussion during the game along with Josh Hayes and Bryce Hall who suffered ankle injuries.

Next Up

Tampa Bay will play at the Detroit Lions (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday on FOX.