Sep 9, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first base Kody Clemens (2) reacts after hitting a walk off game winning RBI single during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Rays Look To Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive

Jesse Bratman September 10, 2024 Baseball, MLB, MLB Playoffs, Tampa Bay Rays 10 Views

The (71-73) Tampa Bay Rays are looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the (86-58) Philadelphia Phillies. First baseman Kody Clemens singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to win the game.

In the top of the ninth, Brandon Lowe tied the game 1-1 with a pinch-hit homerun to center field. The blast was almost caught by Phillies center fielder Johan Rojas after he leaped against the wall, but the ball popped out of his glove and over the fence. Carlos Estévez blew his fifth save with the Phillies since being acquired from the Angels in the July trade deadline.

The Rays started out the game with a dominant pitching performance. Cole Sulser opened with a scoreless first inning and Tyler alexander pitched four hitless innings after taking over the mound in the second inning. Tampa did not give up a hit until Kyle Schwarber hit a 447-feet homerun in the sixth inning.

Phillies’ starter Cristopher Sánchez pitched six scoreless innings giving up four hits. The rays bats were quiet until the top of the eighth, when singles from Yandy Díaz and Jonny DeLuca respectively put runners on first and third. Junior Caminero struck out to end the inning, keeping the Rays scoreless.

Manuel Rodríguez opened the bottom of the ninth by getting Trea Turner to line out to right field. He was relieved by Garrett Cleavinger, who gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases before the Clemens walk off single.

Up Next

Rays right handed pitcher Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.40) will start in the second game of their three game series tonight at 6:40 p.m. in Philadelphia. Left handed pitcher Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.90) will take the mound for Philadelphia. The Rays are underdogs in tonight’s game.

Playoff Implications

With only two more weeks in the season, the under .500 Rays need to have a strong end to their season if they want to squeeze into the playoffs with a wildcard spot. They are five games behind The (76-68) Minnesota Twins  for the final place in the playoffs. The New York Yankees are top of the AL East with an 83-61 record.

