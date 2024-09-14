Late Manatee Surge Too Much For Buchholz To Overcome

Share Facebook

ALACHUA – The Buchholz Bobcats football team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday in a back-and-forth contest won by the Manatee (Bradenton) Hurricanes, 34-27

The game was held at Santa Fe High’s stadium after the Bobcats (3-1) decided to move the game away from Citizens Field due to concerns about the field quality.

This was defined by two big momentum swings, as Buchholz at one point scored 20 points in less than eight minutes. Manatee (3-1) then answered with 27 straight points to seal the game.

The Hurricanes got the game off to a quick start with senior running back Kei’shawn Smith ripping off a 37-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the game.

The Bobcats got their offense humming about midway through the second quarter. On a drive that started at their own 8-yard line, junior quarterback Trace Johnson found junior receiver Justin Williams for two big gains down the sideline to get Buchholz deep into Manatee territory.

Sophomore tailback Jasiah Powell found the end zone a few plays later to even the score at 7-7. After forcing a quick punt, Johnson led a strong two-minute drive where junior kicker Jay Giunta was able to convert on a short field goal to put the Bobcats ahead 10-7 at the half.

The Johnson-to-Williams connection continued to give the Manatee defense fits in the second half, including gains of 41 and 14 yards on the first drive out of the break that led to another Giunta field goal.

“He’s a big, strong, physical kid,” Buchholz coach Mark Whittemore said of Williams. “The kid is a legitimate player here in this state that is going to turn around and be a four-star when it’s all said and done.”

With a 61-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout DJ Hicks on the next drive, the Buchholz lead ballooned to 13 and the Bobcats looked in control at 20-7.

On the extra point following the touchdown to Hicks, Buchholz was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, which was a sign of the unraveling to come. With already great field position thanks to one penalty, the Hurricanes found themselves benefitting from two more 15-yard penalties against the Bobcats on their next drive.

Senior quarterback Andrew Heidel took it himself from a yard out to cut into the deficit 20-13.

Heidel found senior receiver Farrakhan Shannon for a 72-yard score on Manatee’s next drive to tie it at 20-all heading to the final 12 minutes of play.

The score didn’t stay tied for long, as senior linebacker Kavion Smith took a Johnson interception 30 yards the other way for a touchdown and Kei’shawn Smith once again gashed the Buchholz defense for a 41-yard score.

“He’s elite. He’s got elite and sudden quickness. He’s a really good running back, we knew that going in. When you get in a situation late, where you’re trying to run the clock out, a kid like that is very, very valuable.” – BHS coach Mark Whittemore on Kei’shawn Smith

After Smith’s second touchdown of the game, the Bobcats found themselves down 34-20 with less than four minutes on the clock. They showed some fight, as Williams was able to make it a one-possession game off the strength of an 89-yard touchdown reception, but it was too little, too late.

Up Next

Buchholz makes a trip to Georgia next Friday for a tough matchup with Richmond Hill (4-0). Manatee will be back at home for the first time this month when it hosts IMG Academy White (4-0).