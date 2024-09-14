Pat Dooley Grades The Gators: Napier’s Failure To Launch Program

Share Facebook

Pat Dooley grades the Gators after Florida’s second embarrassing loss of what will likely be coach Billy Napier’s final season, a 33-20 defeat to Texas A&M at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday:

OFFENSE: D

FIRST HALF: The whole week was about who would start. I don’t think Dan Marino could help this offense. I was a big defender of Billy Napier calling plays, but this was a second straight embarrassing offensive performance. It didn’t help the Gators had only 19 plays in the half and eight of them came on the final drive that didn’t get past the Aggies 48.

SECOND HALF: It got better, but it still wasn’t anything special. Florida’s inability to run the ball was surprising considering how much A&M had struggled to stop the run in the first two games of the year.

FOR THE GAME: The two-quarterback situation felt cumbersome at times and perhaps it would have been better if they had just stayed with one. But that is second-guessing. First-guessing would be that this is not a good offense with Trey Wilson out.

DEFENSE: D-

FIRST HALF: Why in the world can Florida not produce a good defense on the field? This is the fifth straight year of nauseating defense that is always served with a dose of terrible penalties. They were getting torched by a backup quarterback.

SECOND HALF: Of course, as soon as the Gators (1-2) got back into the game, the defense embarrassed them. For all of the talk we heard in the preseason about new coaches and new players, this is another defense that has a chance to be historically bad.

FOR THE GAME: It’s bad. In two games against Power 5 teams, Florida has allowed more than 1,000 yards and 52 first downs. The offense has been less than crispy, but the defense doesn’t give it a chance.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

FIRST HALF: Jeremy Crawshaw had a really nice half, including a punt downed at the 1-yard line. Of course, Texas A&M went 99 yards in, like, 100 plays, to score a touchdown.

SECOND HALF: The special teams are not the problem.

FOR THE GAME: I repeat, the special teams are not the problem. They don’t really affect games negatively. That makes them elite on this squad.

OVERALL: F-

Let the Death March music begin. Crucial season, the team can’t get out of its own way. It is a disaster. A&M (2-1) came into the game with 10 straight SEC road losses. Gainesville has become the place where losing streaks come to die. We all know that it’s just a matter of time for this staff.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley